What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

TOWN

Address: 18 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Agent: Movehome

Four-bedroom semi with over 100 sq of living space and a good-sized garden with pedestrian access to a laneway. It’s a characterful, comfortable home with diamond-paned windows, striped wallpaper and vivid carpets throughout. The kitchen with its pale blue units and quarry tiled floor has access to the garden.

Plus: Lots of living space

Minus: Unless you like tartan carpet there’s work to be done

18 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

COUNTRY

Address: The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

You couldn’t live any closer to the sea than at this beach-front dormer bungalow cleverly divided into two separate two-bedroom units, overlooking Tragumna Bay and Drishane Island. The property is located between the villages of Castletownshend and Baltimore, and is about four miles from Skibbereen. Overall,the house has just over 190 sq m of living space and each unit has a good-sized living room facing the sea and attic-style bedrooms.

Plus: The sea and sky views are sublime

Minus: There’s no garden, just a patio.