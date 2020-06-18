What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?
Town & Country: a semi needing a refresh or a beach-front home that can earn its keep
The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork
TOWN
Address: 18 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Agent: Movehome
Four-bedroom semi with over 100 sq of living space and a good-sized garden with pedestrian access to a laneway. It’s a characterful, comfortable home with diamond-paned windows, striped wallpaper and vivid carpets throughout. The kitchen with its pale blue units and quarry tiled floor has access to the garden.
Plus: Lots of living space
Minus: Unless you like tartan carpet there’s work to be done
COUNTRY
Address: The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork.
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
You couldn’t live any closer to the sea than at this beach-front dormer bungalow cleverly divided into two separate two-bedroom units, overlooking Tragumna Bay and Drishane Island. The property is located between the villages of Castletownshend and Baltimore, and is about four miles from Skibbereen. Overall,the house has just over 190 sq m of living space and each unit has a good-sized living room facing the sea and attic-style bedrooms.
Plus: The sea and sky views are sublime
Minus: There’s no garden, just a patio.