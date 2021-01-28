What will €300,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?
Town&Country: Three-bed apartment in Dublin or extended seaside home in Bandon
Town: 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18
TOWN
Address 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18
Agent Artis Real Estate
This three-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 91sq m (975sq ft). The property, in excellent order, has bright interiors, a wrap-around patio and secure underground car parking with plenty of communal green spaces outside.
Plus Its location is just a three-minute walk to the Luas stop and close to excellent transport links
Minus Annual management fees are €1,586
COUNTRY
Address Lehenagh, Dunworley, Bandon, West Cork
Agent Henry O’Leary Auctioneers
Perched on a hilltop with magnificent sea views, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) traditional cottage has been extended and sits on a generous site of half an acre. The local, sandy beach is a short distance away, with Clonakilty located six miles away. Interiors feature vaulted ceilings and a conservatory.
Plus Superb sea views
Minus The site may not suit young families due to its elevation and cliffs