What will €300,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

TOWN

Address 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

Agent Artis Real Estate

This three-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 91sq m (975sq ft). The property, in excellent order, has bright interiors, a wrap-around patio and secure underground car parking with plenty of communal green spaces outside.

Plus Its location is just a three-minute walk to the Luas stop and close to excellent transport links

Minus Annual management fees are €1,586

COUNTRY

Address Lehenagh, Dunworley, Bandon, West Cork

Agent Henry O’Leary Auctioneers

Perched on a hilltop with magnificent sea views, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) traditional cottage has been extended and sits on a generous site of half an acre. The local, sandy beach is a short distance away, with Clonakilty located six miles away. Interiors feature vaulted ceilings and a conservatory.

Plus Superb sea views

Minus The site may not suit young families due to its elevation and cliffs