What will €300,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Town&Country: Three-bed apartment in Dublin or extended seaside home in Bandon

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Town: 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

Town: 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

 

TOWN

Address 58 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18
Agent Artis Real Estate
This three-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 91sq m (975sq ft). The property, in excellent order, has bright interiors, a wrap-around patio and secure underground car parking with plenty of communal green spaces outside.
Plus Its location is just a three-minute walk to the Luas stop and close to excellent transport links
Minus Annual management fees are €1,586

COUNTRY

Country: Lehenagh, Dunworley, Bandon, West Cork
Country: Lehenagh, Dunworley, Bandon, West Cork

Address Lehenagh, Dunworley, Bandon, West Cork
Agent Henry O’Leary Auctioneers
Perched on a hilltop with magnificent sea views, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) traditional cottage has been extended and sits on a generous site of half an acre. The local, sandy beach is a short distance away, with Clonakilty located six miles away. Interiors feature vaulted ceilings and a conservatory.
Plus Superb sea views
Minus The site may not suit young families due to its elevation and cliffs

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.