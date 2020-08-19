Walk right into this Rathmines Victorian for €1.379m

While number 35 Windsor Road last sold in 2011, its new owners – a family returning from abroad – waited until 2015 when they actually came home to undertake the extension and renovation of the mid-terrace Victorian redbrick.

For buyers now, it means a four-bed family house, on an enduringly popular Dublin 6 road, beside the Luas and Palmerston Park, with 191sq m (2,055sq ft) of space that has been recently worked on and then carefully maintained in walk-in condition.

The original layout of the house is slightly different to many of its contemporaries (it was built around 1870) in that the two reception rooms don’t interconnect, being on slightly different levels. So the front room – furnished here as a stylish contemporary formal livingroom – has a newly installed white marble chimneypiece and new oak floors, and it opens to the oak-floored hall via a set of double doors.

Further on down the hall, a couple of steps leads to a partially glazed door opening into the rear reception room and another door into the very large eat-in kitchen. There was a rear kitchen extension when the current owners bought, but they rebuilt and greatly enlarged it, and it now runs the width of the house. It opens out – via fold-back doors – entirely to the back garden. There is also access into the rear reception room, which is – despite the many rooflights in the extension – now a fairly dark room.

Neptune kitchen

Kitchen doors fold back to open entirely into the rear garden

Main bedroom with ensuite

The extensive Neptune kitchen – traditional-style timber units painted a soft green – includes a large stone-topped island, fitted with a double Belfast sink. There is plenty of storage, both in the kitchen units but also in the wall of cupboards that incorporates the washing machine and dryer hidden behind a wall of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.

Upstairs, the marble-tiled family bathroom is roomy enough for a free-standing bath and a shower unit, and is on the return, as is one of the house’s three double bedrooms. The fourth bedroom, further on up the house, is a single. The main bedroom, facing the front and with two tall sash windows, incorporates an ensuite and has good storage in its wall of wardrobes.

The rear garden has a patio and grassy play area and a pedestrian entrance. It is north-facing. Parking is on-street.

The last time the house came up for sale was in July 2010 when the Dublin housing market was in a deep slump that showed no sign of lifting; then, its asking price was €895,000. It eventually sold to the current owners, according to the Property Price Register, for €642,500. They are now upsizing in the area, placing 35 Windsor Road on the market with Lisney, seeking €1.379 million.