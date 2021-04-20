Walk-in ready Dargle delight with patio garden for €575k

One of the gorgeous redbrick-lined routes off tree-lined Drumcondra Road, Lower Dargle Road, is a well-established neighbourhood where many of the former flatland properties have now been returned to smart single use.

Dargle is unusual in that its single-storey Victorian properties line only one side of the street, the other side is bounded by a high granite wall, formerly a convent.

24 Dargle Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9.

Living room.

Kitchen.

Dining area.

Villa in style, with two storeys to the rear, number 24 is ready to walk into. Extending to 80sq m/860sq ft, the two-bed terraced house last came to market in 2005 when architect Aine McEnoy sold it to the current owner. It came to the market then seeking €450,000 and much of the refurbishment works you see had already been done.

A deep bay window in the living room washes this room in light. A few steps lead down to the eat-in kitchen, which extends the width of the rear and has smart stainless steel countertops and an island to house the wet appliances, installed by McEnoy. Underfoot is Portuguese limestone and the property’s family bathroom is also at this level.

Double-glazed doors open out to the patio/garden, set out in granite cobble and sandstone flags where there is a mature Japanese maple. There is pedestrian rear access, handy for bikes and also for kids to play in as the lane is gated.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms. The property is seeking €575,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.

Main bedroom.

Bedroom.

Outside area.

The house next door is also for sale. Seeking €395,000, that is an executor sale. The 80sq m box bay windowed house is laid out as having three bedrooms and needs everything done to it.

Nearby number 3 is a recent sale on the road. In walk-in condition, the 95sq m / 1,022 sq ft two-bedroom plus attic property came to market last September seeking €545,000. It sold quickly and listed as sold last November for €582,000, according to the Property Price Register. Its owners had purchased it for €397,000 just four years before and had completely upgraded it.