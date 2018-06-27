Walk in off Ranelagh main street for €885,000

Elmpark Avenue is a small redbrick-lined cul-de-sac just off Ranelagh’s main drag. Situated on the same side of the street as Dillinger’s restaurant, number two is just two doors away.

The mid-terrace property has three bedrooms and measures 105sq m / 1130sq ft. Seeking €885,000 through agent Quillsen it last came to market in 2015 with an asking price of €595,000, and sold for €579,000 that October, according to the property price register. The house had already been extended and remodelled. The works were done in 2005 and included new uPVC windows by Fairco.

The original quarry tiles to the front are still in situ, and the owners installed a new front door in a deep pine forest green. There are two interconnecting reception rooms, one with a reproduction-style fireplace and tiled insert, that the current owners reconfigured slightly to accommodate a guest toilet with shower under the stairs.

Topped with Silestone

They also added built-in shelving for books and artworks in the reception rooms and floored the hall, living and dining rooms in a white laminate that gives a real sense of space. A new crisp-white kitchen has replaced Shaker-style units in the u-shaped kitchen space to the rear of the property.

The family bathroom, located on the return, at the top of a steep stairs, has also been upgraded. It is now fitted with a roomy shower and twin sinks set into a wall-hung unit topped with Silestone, the same material used in the kitchen countertops.

There are two good doubles on the first floor, both with built-in wardrobes and the third double is located on the return, under the eaves. This bedroom has a large Velux window, original to the house.

A small courtyard to the rear will allow you to get some evening sun. Parking is on street.