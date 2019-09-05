Walk-in luxury in D4 for €1.475m

Number 91 Marlborough Road is a fine mid-terrace Victorian redbrick. It’s at the Ranelagh end of the popular road that connects to Donnybrook.

The owners bought the Dublin 4 property in 2012 when it had been recently renovated by previous owners who had extended to the rear, with quality fixtures and fittings and restored original features including its many fine marble chimneypieces. The house now measures 210sq m (2,260sq ft).

It is presented as a three bed – a small room in the hall floor return used as a study could make a fourth bedroom – and the family spend most of their time down at the open-plan garden level where there is a large glazed extension opening out to the rear garden.

It is furnished as a comfortable family room leading into the kitchen which is in the centre and then on to the small original front room which is used as a dining room. There is walnut flooring throughout this level which works well with the contemporary Arena kitchen.

Kitchen.

Basement level to garden.

Front reception room.

It features polished stone worktops, sleek cream-coloured units, lots of storage and includes a large island unit with breakfast bar. There’s also a good utility room as well as a guest toilet tucked away under the granite entrance steps. These entrance steps are shared with the neighbouring house.

Upstairs in the two interconnecting reception rooms, the period features are all restored and include cornices, sash windows, shutters and ceiling roses. A change here from when the house was last for sale is that the opulent Zoffany wallpaper has given way to a cool grey paint that is continued in the wide hall, stairs and landing.

Bedroom.

Bathroom.

Rear garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms – the largest to the rear with a wall of wardrobes, and the two smaller rooms to the front. They all share a shower room in the top return, again smartly finished in a contemporary style.

The rear 27.5m (90ft) garden has pedestrian access out to a lane at the back and there is off-street parking for a couple of cars to the front.

For buyers, 91 Marlborough Road is a period house in walk-in condition. It is for sale through Lisney for €1.475 million.