Victorian villa on hidden D4 square for €795k

Built in the 1860s, Havelock Square features 40 brick villa-style properties set around a well-maintained green and bordered by a low wall. The arrival in more recent times of global tech giants such as Google and Facebook to the area has increased the allure of these smart period homes, given their proximity to the European headquarter offices of these and other major tech employers. Add the impressive views of the Aviva Stadium in the background and it’s no surprise to find that Havelock Square is now one of the area’s most desirable places to live.

3 Havelock Square, Dublin 4.

The entrance hall.

The living room.

In the past 11 years, since records began at the Property Price Register, 17 of its homes have changed hands, with two selling twice within that period.

Number 3 is situated on the east side with the Aviva framing its front vista. South-facing, it’s a fine spot to soak up the atmosphere of capacity crowds at rugby internationals and gigs, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The two-bedroom house has period features throughout, starting with good ceiling heights of about 10ft at hall level where the drawing room, a well-proportioned space with coving and a fireplace, is situated to the front.

The kitchen.

The open-plan kitchen-dining and living area.

A set of steps takes you down to a large, open-plan kitchen, living-diner, a sizeable space that spans the width of the property and feels even loftier thanks to its vaulted, timber-clad, ceiling. Between the drawing room and the kitchen is a guest wc, separate shower room, where glass blocks face out to the hall and a second sitting room.

This snug space, which has a far lower ceiling height, does not have a window but rather glass blocks bringing light into the internal space from the kitchen.

From the kitchen, large sliding glass doors open out to the garden which, while northeast facing, gets good light for much of the day as the surrounding properties are all low-build so there is little overshadowing.

The main bedroom.

The rear garden space.

At over 9m (29.5ft) wide it is a decent size, which isn’t apparent in the photos. This is a private space with a large garage, over 34sq m (366sq ft) in size, offering storage and vehicular rear access via electric gates. This gives the property valuable off-street parking. Subject to planning, there may be potential to construct a mews house to the back.

Upstairs there are two decent-size bedrooms but no bathroom. Some owners of this style of house have added one up under the eaves, accessed via an additional half-flight of stairs depending on the pitch height of the roof.

This C2 BER-rated house extends to 144sq m (1,550sq ft) and is seeking €795,000 through agents Lisney.