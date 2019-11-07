Two to buy in popular Milltown scheme

Milltown’s Mount St Anne’s is one of the most successful and sought after developments in south Co Dublin. Designed by O’Mahony Pike and finished in 2006 it has a wide range of housing types from five-bed family homes to glamorous penthouses that has, over the years, drawn a range of owners to its leafy roads. A plus is the Luas – residents have access to their own gate leading directly out to the station – and the scheme’s proximity to the city centre as well as several schools.

The owners of 6 Merton Walk bought early, in 2001, when the three-storey mid-terrace house was a four bed. It faces on to the Luas line, though the view is now obscured by mature trees. With the fourth bedroom surplus to requirements, in 2008 they reorganised the top floor, knocking through the two rear bedrooms to create one main bedroom with plenty of built-in wardrobes and doors opening out to a small balcony. The work also enlarged the now fully-tiled family bathroom.

Bedroom 6 Merton Walk, Dublin 6

At ground floor is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room that runs from front to back with access out to the rear garden. This was professionally landscaped some years ago in a way that manages to successfully balance low maintenance with extensive planting and even at this time of the year is still looking well. There’s a small utility room, too.

Upstairs is the main living room – again running from front to rear – which is spacious and bright. Also on this level is the first of the three bedrooms, all of which are good doubles.

The house has been a corporate let for the past two years and has been spruced up for sale. There are two parking spaces on the cobblelock to the front – the covered porch is an attractive feature – and the annual service charge is €850 according to the owners . With the renovated bathroom and smart contemporary SieMatic kitchen that has stood the test of time, new owners won’t have to do a thing. Number 6 Merton Walk, with 168sq m (1,808 sq ft), is for sale through Owen Reilly seeking €875,000.

6 Merton Crescent

6 Merton Crescent, Milltown, Dublin 6

On a parallel road, also a cul-de-sac, in the same development, is number 6 Merton Crescent, also new to the market through Hunters and seeking €1.075 million.

With five beds and 232 sq m (2,497sq ft), the mid-terrace property is one of the larger types in Mount St Anne’s and one of just 16 five-beds in the development. Laid out like a classic two-storey over basement period property, the large eat-in SieMatic kitchen is to the rear with access directly out to the good-sized garden.

The main living space is at hall level – a bright spacious comfortable room. All five bedrooms are generous doubles, three with en suites. The property is staged for sale and as a consequence is looking very smart. It has also been a rental for a number of years. With two parking spaces to the front, the annual service charge is €885.