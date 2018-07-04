Two D6 cul-de-sac cottages with tasty makeovers from €525,000

63 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6, €550,000

Description: Architect-designed two-bed end-of-terrace property with south-facing yard and water feature.

Agent: SherryFitzGerald

Scottish architect Denis Gilbert trained at the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Glasgow School of Art, and that designer’s influential style is evident in Gilbert’s home, number 63 Gulistan Cottages, a tiny end of terrace two-bed of just 40sq m/430sq ft that he bought in 1997, paying IR£54,000 (about €68,560) for it. It has since been completely reconfigured, turning it into a free-flowing home of 64sq m/690sq ft.

Gilbert says the house has the largest footprint of all the cottages in this tiny cul-de-sac. To its side a lane has been incorporated into the property and this explains its relatively decent outdoor space.

The house is washed with light thanks to plenty of glazing and well-positioned roof lights, including one over the original chimneybreast to illuminate the entrance hall.

Having spent his holidays in the Lake District, Gilbert wanted to be near water so two thirds of the south-facing yard, a sizeable space relative to that of its neighbours, is covered in a calming water feature that cuts down on garden maintenance.

To the end of the hall is a large, open-plan space divided by a vertical half wall that is also a chimneybreast where there is an insert fire, the focal point of the sittingroom. This room has lofty ceiling heights with timber beams that stretch out to a glazed wall overlooking the garden. This clever flourish completely transforms the space, making it really co-habitable because, in reality, the more traditional properties on these streets are really only big enough for one person.

To the rear is the kitchen. It has simple grey MDF units and a tall splashback of black tiles. The two double bedrooms are adjacent to each other and accessed off the hall. Both have limed timber beams with stainless steel brackets. The master is to the back and has glass doors opening out to the yard. The second is set to the front, across the hall from the family bathroom. Neither bedroom has any built-in wardrobe space.

The property is seeking €550,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.

55 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6, €525,000

Description: Two-bed, end-of-terrace property completely renovated and upgraded.

Agent: SherryFitzGerald

Sight unseen, Martina Martinelli bought number 55 Gulistan Cottages at an online auction last year, paying €281,000 for what was then a one-bed measuring about 37sq m/398sq ft.

But she had form. Martinelli is a seasoned refurbisher having “done” an estimated 10 properties since she started in her 20s, and she has several other renovated properties in the area.

Having seen the property on the market previously, she recognised the house when it came to auction guiding between €270,000 and €280,000 and secured the house as the only bidder. Gulistan Cottages are located just off Gulistan Terrace, where there is a large local Bring Centre, operated by Dublin City Council.

Martinelli used her tried and trusted builder SN Harding Builders to execute the renovations. The house, which now measures 58sq m/624sq ft, is seeking €525,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.

In order to increase the property’s tiny size, they went up a floor into the roof and added a dormer level that would comply with building regulations. This has been well executed and added built-in wardrobes, a study area, and a casement window that opens wide enough to access a small west-facing roof. There’s also an adjoining shower room with a large stall.

The house has been rewired, replumbed, has new windows and upgraded insulation to achieve an impressive B3 energy rating.

The front door opens into the decent sized, open-plan livingroom with plenty of anthracite grey storage built in under the stairs. This gradually merges with white kitchen units sourced from Trade Mouldings, in Bluebell Industrial Estate and stone countertops from Castlebar-based Blazing Fireplaces and Stoneworks.

The understairs storage includes a very clever doghouse, a super cute idea cut out from a regular door unit. It can be replaced with an ordinary door if ever required.

The sitting area is set around an electric stove with a narrow breakfast bar against the wall. Underfoot is white oak laminate flooring.

The second bedroom is to the rear and has a shower en suite.

There is a small, west-facing yard, accessed from the kitchen just big enough for a bistro table and chairs . Its timber-clad high walls feature foliage from the neighbouring property.