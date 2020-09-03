Two boutique new homes schemes with coastal appeal

Recent experience is translating into proximity to amenities within walking distance becoming an essential for home hunters. Two boutique schemes in Dublin 5 and Greystones, launching this weekend, have plenty of coastal charm.

The Orchard is a development of nine semi- and detached homes in Greystones, Co Wicklow, accessed via Upper Grattan Park.

The scheme is by new developers, Dunmoy Properties, which pairs Jonathan Turner, a corporate financier and partner with London-based Bowline Capital Partners, with builder brothers James and Michael Howard of Howard Construction. Their aim is a high-quality build with minimal sound transfer inside, Turner says.

This weekend selling agent Derrick McGovern of McGovern Estates is bringing the first five homes to market; four four-bed semis of 171sq m priced from €645,000 and one five-bed detached property of 178sq m, priced at €715,000.

The kitchen and dining area in The Orchard.

The living area of The Orchard.

The three-storey, concrete-constructed residences have been designed by Delgany-based BBA Architecture, a firm with a record for smart housing schemes in the town, having worked on Glenheron, for Cairn Homes, and Eastmount for developer D|Res.

The A2-rated homes come with underfloor heating over their three floors, alu-clad Rationel windows and south or west-facing gardens. Each garden is planted with a native variety apple tree.

The kitchens have Silestone countertops, brushed steel handles and a separate utility. There are also study areas separate to the bedrooms on the first floor and a separate office space on the second floor where the main bedroom and wet room en suite is located. The showhouse has been designed and finished by The Interiors Project.

McGovern says the scheme is within a 15-minute walk of the marina where you can take a dip from the beach or hike along the coastal route across the head to Bray. The Dart station is a 20-minute walk. Dunmoy has further plans to build high-quality homes across south county Dublin having already purchased lands in Blessington, where it plans to build a scheme, and in Bray, where an apartment block is planned on the banks of the river.

Meanwhile, closer to the city centre but still within easy reach of the sea, Jameson Court, off Watermill Road in Raheny, Dublin 5, is just a 10-minute walk from Dollymount Strand, the Dublin Bay cycle path and the beautiful St Anne’s Park.

Jameson Court, Raheny.

This is a boutique development of just 12 homes – mainly four-beds – that are designed by Joseph Cunningham & Associates.

Standing 2½ stories tall, the homes have burnished zinc cladding and Munster Joinery uPVC windows to withstand the sea air.

Each property comes with some customisable options including a choice of five different neutral shades ranging from stone to dark grey in the Keane Kitchen-designed units which feature gilded handles, calacatta marble-look quartz countertops as well as Bosch white goods, washer and drier. Developer Mickey Hartnett of Tolmac Construction hired Karen O’Rourke Concept Design to design the showhouse.

Kitchen at Jameson Court.

Living area in the Jameson Court development.

Demand has already been brisk at the scheme, according to selling agent and DNG director of new homes, Gina Kennedy.

Half of the 12 properties went “sale agreed” following a soft launch preview to a mix of traders-up, traders-down and first-time buyers who had been renting nearby.

The remaining A-rated homes are all mid-terrace four-beds ranging in price from €690,000 for a property of 152sq m to €725,000 for a house of 162sq m.