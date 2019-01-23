Two-bed not to be sniffed at in Ranelagh village for €575k

Beechwood Cottages is a tiny lane hidden behind Ranelagh’s main drag, on part of the busy neighbourhood strip that is home to Ulster Bank and Tribeca restaurant.

Number 2 is a double-fronted property on the small terrace that has been given a very smart makeover with the owners adding a small extension to the rear and installing large-format roof lights throughout to bring in light.

There’s a small hall off which is a single bedroom/study to the left. The livingroom is a good shape with seating set around an open period-style fireplace. To the rear is a small but bright eat-in kitchen with smart bench seating concealing under-seat storage. It has on-trend brass detailing, a big Belfast-style sink and marble countertops. The kitchen table is also lit from above by a large skylight.

A large door opens out to a tiny east-facing yard with a large wooden slatted gate that would facilitate ease of movement for bins in and out without having to drag them through the house. However, there is little space left in the yard for much other than the bins.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with high ceilings. Neither has wardrobes but the master has a nicely appointed internal shower en suite. The main bathroom is bright with a periwinkle blue metro tiled feature wall.

The house has timber sash windows and good ceiling heights. Now seeking €575,000 through agent Quillsen, the E-rated property, which measures 71sq m (764sq ft), last sold in December 2015 for €390,000.

Drivers will find access and parking quite tight as the house is accessed via a narrow lane but a car isn’t really required to live here. Beechwood and Ranelagh Luas stops are just a few minutes’ walk in each direction while there are numerous regular bus services, and the city centre is just a 20-minute walk.

This proximity to all the action has only one downside – depending on which way the wind blows the scent of cooking wafts by from the kitchens of the numerous neighbouring eateries.

Next door, number 1, sold for €490,000 in June last year having sold in April 2016 for €425,000.