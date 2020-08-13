Two-bed cottage in Terenure Village for sale for €495,000

Tucked away off busy Terenure Road North, which links the crossroads in the village with Kenilworth, is a small row of buff yellowbrick single-storey cottages where the traffic noise is barely audible.

Number 4 is a two-bedroom, mid-terrace property in walk-in condition thanks to a smart refurbishment by its owner who bought the house in June 2019, when it had an F Ber-rating. She paid €369,000 for it in need of complete refurbishment.

4 Rathmore Villas, Terenure: House has new, uPVC sash windows and glazing throughout and has been insulated to a high level.

Fast forward 14 months and the house is transformed into a pale and interesting space, thanks to the help of interior designer and property scout Wesley O’Brien, who is expert in optimising the interiors of Dublin artisan cottages, she explains.

Light and storage

Her brief to O’Brien was to get as much light and storage into the 47sq m/505sq ft space as was possible. And he did. The house opens into a small hall where the second bedroom, a single, which could also work as a study, is to the left.

New internal, tongue-and-groove-look, cottage-style doors set the tone and the door to the right opens into the living room, where there is a pitched roof and furniture set around a smart gas stove, set into an inglenook fireplace. Here the ceiling height is 2.5m and a rooflight situated over the sofa brings in more natural light.

The main bedroom is located off this room. The property has new, uPVC sash windows and glazing throughout and has been insulated to a high level resulting in its new C3 Ber rating.

Wall of glazing

An opening leads through to the kitchen, a simple design by Luke Kennedy with quartz countertops. The builder, Roscommon-based Noel Kennedy, added the panelled storage cupboards which are also found in the hall, living room and in the space leading through to the property’s one bathroom, a shower space to the rear of the house.

The kitchen is bright and airy thanks to a wall of glazing overlooking the granite-paved yard. This is southeast in aspect and completely private. It also has pedestrian rear access to a wide lane where many of the neighbours store their bins and even set up clothes horses to keep drying clothes out of sight. In compact living terms this additional outside space is worth its weight in gold. Parking is on-street.

The property is seeking €495,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.