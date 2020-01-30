Turnkey Terenure townhouse for €625,000

Built in 2006 on former AIB sportsgrounds, Fortfield Square is a modern development located in Terenure, a short walk to Bushy Park and Terenure College. It’s a mix of houses and apartments and the houses typically are three storey, a style that in recent years has been widely adopted by builders to maximise site use.

Number 28 with 111sq m/1,195sq ft is a three-bed mid-terrace version that the owner bought from new. These redbrick properties were high-spec from the beginning with good contemporary kitchens (cream high gloss with black stone worktops); underfloor heating, NorDan double-glazed windows, built-in wardrobes, and walnut flooring in the living area. The owner has worked on the west-facing rear garden so that it is pretty and low-maintenance and the house is smartly decorated throughout so buyers should have little to do.

At ground level, there is a dining area to the front of the galley kitchen which in turn opens directly into the living room to the rear. There is also access off the hall – where there is also a guest toilet – to the living room. Upstairs on the first floor is a large double to the rear, a single to the front with the good-sized family bathroom in between.

On up again, in the way of these style houses, is the master bedroom en suite with its dormer window to the front. Also up here is a space currently used for storage which, in the showhouse in 2006, was laid out as a home office, a little optimistically possibly as it has no window, though if new owners installed a rooflight it would open up the possibilities for this little room.

The annual service charge is €628, the house has a B3 rating and comes with a single parking space. Number 28 Fortfield Square, Dublin 6W, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €625,000.