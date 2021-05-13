Toasty Tardis: Modern Carrickmines home for €825,000

When Glenamuck Cottages in Carrickmines were constructed in 1910, they were self-sufficient homes with large gardens, in what was then the rambling countryside.

This has become one of their real selling points today. For Sara Walters and her family, it was the reason they purchased a home here in south Dublin 14 years ago, as it gave them the opportunity to build a new house in the extensive rear garden. Some of the houses in the area have managed to fit two and three homes in their gardens, and for Walters, it allowed their new house to sit on a still generous 0.2- acre plot.

Having sold the old house to the front, they constructed this new build in 2010. You would be forgiven for thinking that number 18A with its address is an annexe to another property, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Large patio and gardens

Planning at the time dictated that new builds blend into the design of the older cottages along the road, so despite this modest exterior, 215sq m (2,314sq ft) of bright accommodation over two floors lies behind, in what Walters’s friends call “the Tardis”.

The brief, according to Walters was simple: “We wanted a house that was more about the living spaces and less about the bedrooms, and really wanted to bring the elements of the garden in.”

Living space

Living/dining space

This has been achieved, as most of the property from the rear has glazing, which in addition to overhead Velux really floods the rooms with light. Even on dull days it is still bright as the house was constructed to maximise its southwesterly aspect.

The gardens, described by Walters as the result of “blood sweat and tears” are neatly laid out with a focus on the rear patio, which has been used for lots of parties by the family.

Solid walnut flooring runs throughout the ground floor, with carpets in the office and guest room upstairs – accessed by a spiral staircase in the centre of the family room.

Kitchen/livingroom

A real selling point, besides its turnkey condition, the size of the plot and the peaceful setting, is the attention that went into getting the B1 energy rating. This was achieved with 16 solar panels, a geothermal heating system, underfloor heating and good insulation.

Despite thinking that this would their final home after many years abroad, the family are heading back to Dubai for work, and have placed their home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €825,000.