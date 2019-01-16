Tiny cottage turnaround in Donnybrook for €625,000

St Broc’s is an extension of Pembroke Cottages located in a quiet enclave behind Kiely’s pub in Donnybrook. Built for the workers of the Pembroke Estate, prices for these houses can vary greatly depending on condition and size, and tend to be sought after due to their location in Dublin 4, and their position backing on to Herbert Park.

In 2014, number 7 Pembroke Cottages, a two-bed unit of 43sq m (463sq ft), sold for €499,500, while last year number 72 made €675,000, and number 52, a refurbished three-bed unit of 75sq m (807sq ft), sold for €660,000.

Most of the cottages in the area are two-bed units in the region of 50sq m (538sq ft), but those that have been recently refurbished have added a third bedroom and extension to the rear.

Cosy

The living-cum-diningroom is exceptionally bright

One such is number 2 St Broc’s, which was purchased by its owner in 2017 for €370,000. “While is wasn’t quite dilapidated, it was in bad nick, so all that remains of the original structure are the front walls,” says the owner.

The house now measures 75sq m (807sq ft) from its original 50sq m, and has a new upper floor, accommodating an en-suite dormer bedroom. This was made possible by digging down into the subfloor of the kitchen to allow for full ceiling height upstairs.

An extension was added to the rear of the property, adding a bedroom and living-cum-diningroom which is exceptionally bright thanks to overhead roof lights and French windows – which open out to a tiny courtyard. The fireplace was closed off as part of the insulation upgrade, now giving the property a BER rating of C1.

Despite having three double bedrooms, the rooms are tight on storage space – new owners may want to repurpose one of the rooms into a sizeable dressingroom.

Properties at St Broc’s and Pembroke Cottages are popular alternatives to apartments in Dublin 4, as they are self-contained and have no management fees. Number 2 St Broc’s is in turnkey condition as it has just been completed, and is on the market through Lisney seeking €625,000