Tiger-era D4 penthouse back with facelift and €300,000 price hike

Embassy Court in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, launched in boomy 2004 by developer Eugene Larkin’s Twinlite, is a boutique apartment scheme A-listers including actor Colin Farrell used to called home.

The 16-unit block was built to a design by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning that includes three penthouses. Its crowning jewel, 16 Embassy Court, a 237sq m (2,554sq ft) penthouse, sold for €2.45 million in 2016, while number 14, ranked by online interiors platform Houzz.com as one of the top 100 penthouses in the world in 2014, sold for €2 million in the same year.

Number 15, the development’s last remaining penthouse, had been placed on the market last August, seeking €1.795 million with an option to have it refurbished by decor firm Phoenix Interiors, for an extra €70,000.

The bathrooms have been upgraded

Now it has been reconfigured and fully refurbished for sale. The building works included changing the location of the kitchen, upgrading the plumbing and bathrooms and installing a remote-access, high-spec, Lutron lighting system.

The penthouse, which comes with two secure car parking spaces and a 15sq m storage lock-up, extends to 175sq m/1882sq ft, and is now seeking €2.1 million through agent Savills.

U-shaped kitchen

The new kitchen is accessed from the main hall via pocket doors that disappear into the walls to create a slick opening. The u-shaped kitchen is finished with blackened ash units, and lined in birch ply, a custom design by Edenderry-based Walter Byrne & Sons.

A small breakfast bar leads through to the family room, a dramatic space with double-height ceilings and a spiral staircase leading up to a mezzanine and double doors out to a southwest-facing balcony.

A sitting room, complete with bar, occupies the mezzanine where the original open railings have been replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass panes making it a discrete space in its own right.

The southwest-facing balcony

The formal dining room has replaced the original kitchen and is accessed through another set of pocket doors. It’s a lovely warm space that could also double as a home office.

The three double bedrooms are set on the north side of the property. Banks of floor-to-ceiling wardrobes with double-height hanging space and revolving shoe racks lead to the main bedroom and its roomy shower en suite.

Larkin estimates the upgrade works cost “well in excess of €300,000”. The annual service charge currently stands at €4,350.