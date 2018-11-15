Three for the price of one: Georgian with flexible living for €1.395m

New owners of 6 Tivoli Terrace South, just off York Road in Dún Laoghaire, in south Co Dublin, have a couple of options with the double-fronted late Georgian house.

Set two storeys over garden level, the property has sea views from the front rooms upstairs, and also from the dining and drawing rooms – which flank each side of the generous hallway, thanks to a large recreational sports ground on the far side of the road, which cannot be further developed.

The property retains all its period features – with the exception of the fireplace in the kitchen/dining area, and the coving, ceiling roses and arched window over the staircase are worth a particular mention.

Home to Hazel and Ken Henderson since 1964, the property has changed over the years to suit the family’s requirements.

In its current guise the main house is divided from garden level – the internal stairs was closed off when the house became an empty nest, but could very easily be reinstated allowing the full 230sq m (2,475sq ft) property to be used as a family home.

Both the dining room – which also houses the kitchen – and the drawing room have French windows opening out onto a deck overlooking the rear garden – filled with mature shrubs.

As it stands, the garden level is rented out as a two-bedroom unit, and has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space. It does however share the rear garden with upstairs – the tenants have been here for years and know the Hendersons well.

This may be an issue for new owners should they retain the garden level as a rental unit. The back garden could also do with tall trees or shrubs to allow more privacy from neighbouring houses to the rear.

Adjacent to the main house, the former coach-house and stables has been converted to a lovely one bed 50 sq m (558sq m) mews. This comes with the benefit of a private rear garden. The loft bedroom – which would have been home to an ostler in the 1800s – is particularly bright thanks to its dual aspect and subtle decor.

Drawing room

Bedroom

Next door at Number 7 – a twin of this property – planning was granted in 2017 to remove the roof and install a second floor in the mews, increasing the overall space of the property. This might be an option for new owners – subject to planning permission of course, but there appears to be a precedent for same.

There is ample parking to the front – in fact there is probably space enough here to reinstate a larger front garden, and this might help to soften the exterior frontage which is currently swathed in a large expanse of tarmacadam.

The potential rental income from the mews and garden level combined amounts to about €3,500 per month – a sum that would go a long way to help finance mortgage repayments.

However what this house, dating from the late Georgian period, really deserves is to be returned to a full family home – the mews can still be rented out and is currently generating €1,400 per month.

Lisney is seeking €1.395million for Number 6 and its mews. Down the road, Garth Mews at Number 9A Tivoli Terrace South; a three bedroom 117sq m (1,260sq ft) property has just been listed sale agreed through Sherry FitzGerald. It listed with an asking price was €675,000.