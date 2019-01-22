Three and four-bed houses on sale at Kinsealy Woods

Kinsealy’s proximity to the seaside suburbs of Portmarnock and Malahide, with their beaches and Dart connections to the city centre, has led to the development of hundreds of new homes here in the past few years transforming it into a bone fide suburb in its own right.

Figures from the 2016 census show that Kinsealy and the adjoining Drinan area had the greatest level of growth in Fingal, climbing 14.3 per cent from the 2011 census figures.

The village is fast becoming a new homes hotspot with several developers launching or selling out on A-rated properties. Ardstone Home’s 117 units at Muileann, Kettles Lane, have all sold, while housebuilder Stanley is due to launch three- and four-bed semis at Whitethorn on Feltrim Road in early February.

The living space.

The sitting room.

The downstairs layout of the four-bedroom house.

With both Portmarnock and Malahide Dart stations a distance of less than 2km away, Kinsealy Woods is a smartly appointed new development on about nine acres by the O’Flynn Group that will comprise 82 homes when complete.

Agent Lisney is bringing about 25 of these three- and four-bed properties to market and, in an effort to differentiate how the mainly terraced and semi-detached homes can be decorated, three different interior designers have applied their designs. They include Malahide-based The Good Room, showhouse specialist House & Garden Furnishings and Eily Rowe Interiors.

Layout

Designed by Hogan Architecture, with landscaping by Brady Shipman Martin, the properties have 2.7m ceiling heights at hall level and a really lovely flow to their layouts in the downstairs accommodation.

Each unit includes a smart kitchen fitted with mainly Candy appliances and generous utility rooms ranging in size from 4sq m to 5.8sq m. Fitted with vents and underfloor heating, these rooms will easily accommodate a clothes horse or a pulley for energy-efficient clothes-drying in a discrete location.

The fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms are by Cawleys and have double hanging space with some internal drawers in the master. The site is located on some flight paths to Dublin Airport and all homes benefit from double glazing.

Prices start from€435,000 for a mid-terrace three bed, of between 80sq m/861sq ft and 102sq m/1101sq ft. Prices for the three-bed end of terrace, a gorgeously appointed light-filled option, of between 103sq m/1101sq ft and 126sq m /1363sq ft , start from €445,000.

The three-bed semis are from 101sq m /1101sq ft to 111sq m /1,995sq ft, and range in price from €455,000 to €485,000 while the four-bed semi, of 142sq m / 1538sq ft, ranges in price from €655,000 to €665,000. There are a couple of four-bed detached options in the scheme, measuring about162sq m /1,752sq ft which range in price from €655,000 to €665,000.

Both Portmarnock and Malahide Dart stations are within a cycle time of about six minutes. Malahide Castle is a similar journey time.