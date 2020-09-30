Terrace in the shadow of O’Casey in East Wall for €395k

Situated just a block from St Joseph’s Church, a 1950s-built brick building that was once the fulcrum of the East Wall community, Hawthorn Terrace is situated between West Road and Church Road.

The terrace is most notable for being the former home of playwright Sean O’Casey, who lived there at number 25 and in the wider parish of St Barnabas for 30 years from the age of six. A hawthorn tree that grew at the top of the street, and which heralded spring to O’Casey and the neighbourhood, inspired The Hawthorn Tree, and his former home is denoted by a plaque on the wall.

Number 15 is a mid-terrace, two-bedroom house with a rendered-front that is set out in a villa style. The hall has a terracotta-look tiled floor and the living room to the front is warmed by an open fire, warm oak timber floor and steel blue painted walls.

The first of the property’s two bedrooms is to its rear. Used by the owners as their main bedroom, it has tongue and groove-panelled wardrobes and a roof light but no window.

A light-filled kitchen to the rear overlooks the garden and takes in eastern and southern light thanks to its numerous roof lights. It has Shaker-style cherrywood units , and double doors lead out to the deceptively long garden. The patio area gets morning sun and the mature planting includes a pair of cordyline australis, a fuschia and an apple tree. There is creeper on one wall, which further adds to the sense of privacy and a chalet-style garden shed to the rear.

Upstairs on the return is the property’s second bedroom, a small double overlooking the garden. At the top of the house is an attic room that the owners use as a second TV room. It also has a roof light.

The owners, who are planning a move from the city to the sunny southeast, paid €343,500 for number 15 when they purchased it in February 2016, according to the property price register. The E1 Ber-rated house, which measures 99sq m (1,065 sq ft) including the 15sq m attic, is seeking €395,000 through agent Gallagher Quigley.

There is off-street parking to the front.