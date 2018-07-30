Take the plunge: 11 Irish waterfront homes to buy

Whether it’s the breezy sea air or a freshwater lake view, waterfront properties are always in demand at this time of year – in our dreams at least. They don't always come cheap though, with new figures from property portal Daft.ie indicating that sea views can add upwards of €11,000 to a property. Waterfront properties currently on the market here run the gamut of every type and budget, from doer-uppers on the Cork seafront to impressive houses on the Dublin coast.

Beach View Heights, Achill, Co Mayo

€225,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Crowley

Located just 650m from Silver Strand Blue Flag Beach this three-bed bungalow commands views of Blacksod Bay and the Belmullet Peninsula from the sitting room, kitchen and one bedroom. Situated close to the Strand Hotel and Masterson’s Bar and Restaurant, all the outdoor amenities of Achill Island are on its doorstep.

2 Cliff Estate, Baltimore, Co Cork

€395,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill Clonakilty

Stunning seafront views in a great location, this property overlooks Baltimore Harbour and is within walking distance of the famous West Cork village.

The three bedroom townhouse has been renovated to maximise interior living spaces, outside patios and the striking views. Features include oil-fired central heating, open stone feature fireplace, uPVC double glazed windows, attractive wood and tile floor finishes and a bespoke kitchen.

Carrigdreamor, Ballinacarrig, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

€950,000, Dooley Poynton Auctioneers

Although costly, this property is a haven for those seeking a quiet retreat. It sits on an elevated site about a five-minute drive from the blue flag beach.

With four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen cum living room, dining room and study there is plenty of space.

The property is set on a private plot and boasts magnificent sea and coastal views from all angles. It even has an organic vegetable garden with its own Victorian greenhouse.

Hanover Riverside, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€600,000, Owen Reilly

Not for nothing is ‘Silicon Docks’ one of the most vibrant – albeit priciest - quarters in the capital. Located close to Google, Airbnb, Facebook and State Street, properties in the Hanover Quay development yield some of the highest rents in the country for investors. This two-bed/two-bath, 80 sq m apartment overlooks the Liffey, and is next to the Martha Schwartz-designed waterfront plaza. The turnkey apartment has dual aspect, gas-fired under floor heating, smart lighting and a terrace that catches sun for most of the day.

Sea Wind, Creadan View, Crooke, Passage East, Co Waterford

€420,000, Margaret Fogarty, RE/MAX

Fancy uninterrupted views over Waterford Estuary? This five-bed, four-bath dormer bungalow offers plenty of living space, yet the location is a water lover’s dream. The house is located just minutes from the Passage East car ferry and six miles from Waterford City. Tranquil Dunmore East and Woodstown are also nearby. A first-floor balcony, located off the master bedroom provides beautiful waterfront views.

Harbour House, Harbour Road, Skerries, Co Dublin

€950,000, REA Grimes

Skerries is one of the few places in Dublin where it’s possible to enjoy sea views to the front and rear of a property, and Harbour House boasts delicious sea views from almost every room. From its north-beach setting Rockabill lighthouse is visible in the distance, with every window to the front framed by the big blue. From the upper floor to the rear there are views to south beach, and the islands of Colt, St Patrick’s and Shenick. The Victorian is the former home of League of Ireland veteran Con Martin, and the rooms, including five bedrooms, sun room, dining room, family room and farmhouse kitchen, are especially well-proportioned. Fans of period detail will find much to like with parquet flooring, cast iron fireplaces, detailed cornicing and bay windows. Skerries is an ideal coastal commuter town, with lots of family amenities and restaurants.

Sea Vista, Curracloe, Wexford

€255,000, Kehoe & Associates

Sea Vista is part of a cluster of a dozen bungalows perched on a site with sea views over Raven Point, from Rosslare Harbour to Wexford Town. Curracloe village is well located next to the renowned Blue Flag beach and Raven Forest Wildlife Reserve. Large windows mean that many of the rooms are flooded with sun throughout the day, while a vast deck overlooking the sea is ideal for al fresco entertaining.

Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Galway

€495,000, Keane Mahony Smith Galway

With direct access to the seashore, this newly restored, five-bed home features many motifs from its original incarnation as a traditional cottage. A south facing conservatory room makes the most of the oceanfront location. The Connemara Golf Club is 2km down the road, and 12km from Clifden. The views take in the Twelve Bens as well as the sea, while nearby Ballyconneely Village is the ideal place to step back from it all.

Mullaghmore, Lakefield Lake, Bawnboy, Cavan

€205,000, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents

You don’t need to travel too far in Cavan to hit a tranquil lake, and this three-bed bungalow enjoys elevated views of Lakefield and Bunarkey lakes. Bawnboy is a particularly quiet part of the county, and this bungalow is located around 3km from the village. Aside from three bedrooms, there is a living room, kitchen/diner, bathroom and three bedrooms. Mullaghmore also features a garage that could be converted into another room (subject to planning).

Eccles House, Fossa, Killarney, Kerry

€375,000, DNG Ted Healy

Buyers will certainly get bang for their buck in this six-bed, five-bath property located in sleepy yet sought-after Fossa village. The property is currently sub-divided into three residential units, and needs a refurb, but this is a great opportunity to acquire a sizeable house next to the stunning Killarney Lakes.

18 Ocean View, Bundoran, Co Donegal

€85,000, REA McElhinny

The price tag is certainly a big part of the appeal for this two-bed, first floor apartment, located in the Ocean View complex. While the colourful, gated development is described as quiet, it’s a mere hop to the nightlife and surfing action of Bundoran. And given that the town has been given a boost thanks to the Wild Atlantic Way initiative, this could make a wise investment.