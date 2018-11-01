Swing by this golfers’ haven by the sea in Sutton for €1.995m

As one drives across Lauders Lane, the small crossing over the Dart line to Burrow Road in Sutton, there are two signs: one pointing left “to the beach” and the other to the right for “private road to Sutton Golf Club”.

Arundel, a semi-detached Victorian house, lies between the two signs – meaning residents are a three-minute walk from a safe, sandy beach and a natural links golf course on this chestnut tree-lined avenue.

It transpires that residents over the years all have golfing in common. Old deeds show the first owners of the property were two sisters from the Lauder family – after which Lauders Lane takes its name. Lady Mountbatten once remarked of Rhona Lauder that she would trade her precious pearls in exchange for Lauder’s golf swing.

The house today has a full working bar created from reclaimed shutters and doors, and the counter – complete with beer taps and an old cash register – came from Mount Juliet. The walls are lined with golfing memorabilia – as the owners too have a passion for golf, and, judging by the vast array of prizes, are quite accomplished players.

Signed putter

In addition to rosettes, trophies and photographs, there is a signed putter of Dr JB Carr who lived in the house next door, Seacroft.

Carr, considered to be the greatest amateur golfer of his time, and the first Irish golfer to be inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame, was also the first Irishman to captain the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland. In a twist of irony he died on June 1st, 2004 – the night Prince Andrew held his first dinner as Captain of St Andrews Golf Club, and, as it was Carr himself in 1991 who had invited the prince to the committee, a minute’s silence was observed in his honour.

Besides golfing, the seaside setting is a designated nature conservation site with colonies of gannet, black guillemot and the winter home to Brent geese.

The property, dating from the 1890s, has three reception rooms – in addition to the golf bar, off a terrazzo floored hallway. Both the drawing and diningroom – which overlook the front garden – are spacious, with tall ceilings and open fires. The informal livingroom – with old panelling on the ceiling and walls – opens into the rear garden, which is tiered and laden with mature plants.

Central to the property is the handcrafted kitchen, which new owners will more than likely want to update, despite it being in excellent condition.

Upstairs are five good-sized double bedrooms; the principal lies to the front but it is the guest room to the rear, which has a terrace with views to Ireland’s Eye and Lambay Island all the way to Portmarnock, that is the real showstopper.

Downsizing

The owners of Arundel are downsizing, as the house, extending to 270sq m (2,906sq ft) is now too large for their needs. But they are not going far – they are building on a site of the former side garden. A line of shrubs has been planted between the property and the new build which will give privacy in a few years, and Arundel still retains decent-sized front and rear gardens.

Houses here at the height of the boom sold for around the €4m mark, and, despite a smaller garden, and some necessary cosmetic upgrades, it is the location against a backdrop of the sea and a golf course that will attract buyers. Sherry FitzGerald are seeking €1.995 million for the property.