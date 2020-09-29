Sunny side out in tropical Sandymount semi for €1.595m

A large conservatory opening off the kitchen/breakfast area is one of the most striking rooms in a Victorian house in Sandymount: large potted plants in a room warmed by sun and underfloor heating give it a slightly tropical flavour. The room is protected from the sun’s rays by billowy white curtaining below the glazed roof and blinds fitted to a wall of windows with doors opening onto the rear garden.

The conservatory.

Kitchen.

Dining area.

The conservatory is a later extension added to this 272sq m (2,927sq ft) four-bed off Sandymount Avenue built in 1895. With views from an upstairs window of the nearby Aviva stadium, the semi-detached property has its entrance to the side, around the corner from the front door of number 1 Homelee. Number 2 is now for sale through Lisney seeking €1.595 million

The front door opens into a hall with a marble-tiled floor, with two interconnecting reception rooms on the right. The drawing room has a deep bay window, a coal-effect gas fire with a white marble mantelpiece and double doors connecting it to the family room (although currently they’re closed, with a sofa on the other side of the doors). The family room has an open fire with a brown marble fireplace and glazed double doors opening into the conservatory.

Reception room.

Reception room.

A smaller TV room beside it has an ornate white-painted cast-iron fireplace: two steps from here lead down into the smart kitchen. The kitchen, dining room and conservatory are all floored with beige marble tiles and connect in an L-shaped open-plan shape.

The kitchen has cream units, an Aga, polished granite countertops and leads into the dining room area at the rear of the house. Here a window seat in a wide bay window overlooks the rear garden. It’s a bright space with a rooflight – and is next to the very bright conservatory. There’s a small utility room off the kitchen, and a pretty downstairs toilet off the front hall.

Rear garden.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a tiled shower room on a half-landing on the left of the stairs. The main bedroom, on the right of the stairs at the back of the house, has a cast-iron fireplace with pretty inset tiles and fitted wardrobes. It has a smart fully tiled en suite with a free standing oval bath.

There’s a patio outside the conservatory while on the far side of the lawn, a large circular patio is next to a Shomera that houses a gym and garden room. There is side access to the garden, and space to park a few cars in the driveway.

Homelee, an example of Dublin’s often bewildering address system, is a short stretch of road at the beginning of a crescent of houses off Serpentine Avenue, just below the Dart tracks in Sandymount. The crescent’s name changes into Serpentine Park just beyond Homelee, then into Serpentine Road as it curves back down towards Serpentine Avenue.