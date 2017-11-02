Sunny semi in Milltown for €1.15m

It was the light that first attracted Fiona Doody to the 1930s semi, conveniently located in this popular part of Dublin 6. “That’s what struck me the first time we came to view. When you’re working and you come home, to have sun in the evening makes it special.”

Number 103 Ramleh Park was close to its original condition so the family embarked on a major project, adding a large kitchen/living extension, which also includes a new master with en suite bedroom, taking the floor area to 196sq m (2,110sq ft), and the number of bedrooms to four.

This gives a house with plenty of room to work and play. The rear garden is still substantial, with a patio, lawn, and lovely mature eucalyptus tree presiding over it all. There’s generous off-street parking at the front.

Inside, in addition to the huge bright kitchen area, there’s a handy utility room and a playroom, plus a more formal sitting room which opens through to a dining room. These are in the original part of the house, so you’ve lovely plasterwork, fireplaces and nice proportions too.

Upstairs there are the four bedrooms: three doubles and a single, while the attic conversion gives yet more options up top. “It’s been brilliant for family life, from the cradle upwards,” Fiona says. “I was travelling a lot for work, and the airport is only 30 minutes away. Town is just down the road, and so are the schools, yet it’s all so peaceful.” She’s right, it’s a lovely spot.

“It was built in 1938,” Fiona says. “My great-uncle worked on it. He was an apprentice builder back then, though he went on to build houses all round the area. We hadn’t known that when we bought it, he came round one day and said ‘yes, I laid the bricks here’. It’s a lovely piece of history, when you think about it.”

He did a good job too, as the house has a strong, solid feel, which – alongside all that lovely light – makes it a good bet for your own family’s future fortunes. DNG is selling 103 Ramleh Park, Milltown, Dublin 6 asking €1,150,000.