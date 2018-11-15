Stylishly extended D6 Victorian, and, get this, it comes with a dog shower

The address of 14A Garville Road suggests that this property is a new build adjacent to number 14 on this quiet Rathgar avenue. This is not the case, in fact the property lies at the end of the terrace and is a semi-detached Victorian property, positioned across the road from Number 14.

Purchased in 2005, the current owners completely overhauled the property with the addition of a new roof, plumbing and rewiring, and then in 2016 added a fine extension to the rear of the house, which now gives 200sq m (2,159sq ft) of floor space.

The result is a very fine mixture of period and contemporary details; the formal reception rooms to the front – both of which are in use as living areas, create a contrast to the new extension.

Designed by architect Shane Santry of SSA – whose recent work includes the Farrier and Draper venue on South William Street and The Dublin Liberties Distillery on Old Mill Street – the double height addition allows for a spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining space at garden level and a new guest bedroom on the upper floor.

The windows in the extension were imported from Belgium and benefit from heat reflective glass to ensure the room is never too warm, and the exterior façade from the rear garden of Yorkshire brick marries well with tones of the old granite walls, framing the windows to great effect.

There are four bedroom upstairs – three fine doubles and a single, which is currently used as a home office.

Reception room

Open plan kitchen

The property is in turnkey condition, and features lovely antiques alongside modern touches. The parquet flooring in the front hallway deserves a particular mention. Sourced from Wilsons Yard outside Belfast, it is panga panga, a highly prized and durable wood which originally came from the De Beers Diamond Trade Centre.

The tiered rear garden is low maintenance and has apple, fig, and pear trees in addition to twisted hazel and a variety of maples, and has a highly convenient electronic roller door for off street parking.

The fact that the property is at the end of a terrace allows for a side entrance. Here, Otto, the family’s 65kilo Newfoundland dog, accesses the house and a small courtyard with a specially installed hot shower to wash away any grime after his daily walks.

DNG is seeking €1.45m for the property.