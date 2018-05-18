Strong styling in new Dalkey four-bed for €1.95m

A stylish, recently completed new build, Hampton, fits well with the 1930s-style neighbouring houses on Castlepark Road. It has a cool, serene flair that echoes art deco and a muted colour scheme of composed greys, whites and cream.

Floors, walls and fittings are in stone and hardwoods. Details – both utilitarian and stylish – abound and there seems little architects Johnny Bennett and Paul McCleary of extend.ie didn’t think to include. Builders Buildpol have put a finely crafted finish together with élan. Agent Vincent Finnegan is seeking €1.95 million.

In all, Hampton has a 250sq m (2,690sq ft) floor space, entered through a front door with art deco-influenced glass panelling and across an entrance hall of polished limestone. Panelled walls in the hallway are a feature throughout.

In the drawingroom, where a bay window stretches almost the width of the house, the floor is of oak parquet. An inset stove has a polished cream stone mantel surrounding.

A study, through double doors off the hall, also has oak parquet flooring and a wraparound window. The kitchen/family/dining area is given a lighter air with floors of pale, wide plank oak, the use of palest grey and white everywhere else and sliding glass doors to the 70ft-long rear garden – where there are raised beds around old trees and a patio in granite slate. Two walls of glass in the family area are weather protected by an outside ledge. The kitchen is bespoke by Agata and includes a cleverly designed wine closet.

Details like ceiling panels, a decent airing cupboard, spacious dressingroom, faux-grass on the kitchen roof and a trio of Velux over the landing give finish to the first floor. All four bedrooms are roomy, the main one is en-suite and the family bathroom has a standalone bath.

Castlepark Road’s proximity to Dalkey village makes it a popular location. Number 10 Castlepark Road sold for €1.285 million in April this year, and number 35b went for €1.275 million in March.