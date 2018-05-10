Streamlined design thinks big in Templeogue village from €645,000

Ashfield Place, on Templeogue’s main street, has been built on the site of the former Ashfield College.

The latest development is by Richmond Homes and has the advantage of being a small scheme of A-rated homes with easy access to village life rather than being located on the suburban outskirts as many new homes developments often are.

Richmond is also building Castle Vernon, a scheme of large four-bed houses in Clontarf, Dublin 3, where prices in phase one started from €895,000, and Dawson Place, a small infill scheme of two- and three-bed-plus-study homes on Arbour Hill in Dublin 7 where prices for the two-beds started from €445,000 and three-beds are €535,000.

Architects McCrossan O’Rourke Manning did the design for the 16 properties in Templeogue, delivering a brick-and render-fronted streamlined, minimalistic look. The three-storey houses get straight As for their BER energy ratings and for flow and layout. Set on wide plots – the showhouse is almost 5m/16ft wide – the interior includes fresh features like two-panel internal doors by Carrarra Joinery with satin-finish door handles by Carlisle Brass, sanitaryware by Sonas with Hansgrohe taps, and slim-look windows by Munster Joinery. Ceiling heights at hall level are 2.7m.

Denise O’Connor of Optimise Design is responsible for the very habitable looks in the showhouse where the emphasis is on underplaying the decor in favour of letting the proportions of the house speak for themselves.

Ashfield Place: The three-storey houses get straight As for their BER energy ratings and for flow and layout.

Floor space

The spacious living room is set to the front with a large, open-plan kitchen to the rear, overlooking the garden. Here, instead of an island set in the centre of the room taking up valuable floor space, it has been repositioned as a separate peninsula connected to the dividing wall and equipped with a breakfast bar area to the front with undercounter legroom.

Designed by Keane Kitchens, who also did Dawson Place, the units have Silestone countertops, a look replicated in the bathrooms lending a very polished finish.

The homes also have gas-fired central heating which means cooks can enjoy a gas-burning hob, something you don’t get much in new homes.

The main bedroom with en suite, is situated on the second floor, where there is a study room across the hall that many parents of small children may opt to use as a nursery.

Of the 16 homes, which are mainly three- and four-beds, 15 have been priced and are for sale through agent DNG.

Six are three-beds with prices for the semi, ranging in size from 1185 to 1231sq ft (110sq m-114sq m) starting from €645,000. Prices for the mid- and end terrace three beds (1,451/133sq m in size) start from €710,000. There are two three-bed-plus-study houses for sale. These measure 1,605sq ft/148 sq m and prices start from €730,000.

Of the nine four-bed homes for sale, five are four-beds plus study, three of which are 166sq m/1,787sq ft, priced €825,000 and there are two slightly larger units of 170sq m/1,834sq ft priced from €860,000

Of the remaining four four-beds three are 155sq m/1,673sq ft in size and priced from €785,000. One of the four beds has a side entrance and is slightly bigger at 160sqm/1,768sq ft, seeking €810,000.