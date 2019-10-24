Stone-clad one-bed beside the Aviva for €675k

Lansdowne Park is a quiet lane connecting Shelbourne, Haddington and Northumberland Roads in the leafy suburb of Ballsbridge.

Number 99, constructed in 2003, sits behind large wooden gates giving the property privacy, security and valuable off-street parking. The cobbled courtyard houses a separate boiler and utility room, clad in a mix of brick and old granite stone – like the property itself.

The mews-type property, extending to 84sq m (900sq ft) is set over two levels and despite its size has just one bedroom. While new owners could if they wished turn the bedroom into two separate sleeping areas, it is really one of the features of the property.

The room stretches the entire width of the house and the pitched ceiling with exposed beams adds interest. A stove lies at the gable end of the room, and you can just picture early bedtimes with a roaring fire on frosty evenings.

Adjacent is a bathroom – with a freestanding bath and porthole window.

Downstairs off the hall – where a second bathroom lies just inside the front door – is a large open plan kitchen-living-dining area. What is of interest are the exposed walls, which, like the exterior, are a blend of brick and cut granite. But this is somewhat overshadowed by the very dark kitchen and mahogany-stained doors, architraves and windows.

A lick of bright paint on the wood would totally transform this house, and some of the double-glazed windows could do with updating. In addition the pine floors just need a sand and varnish to return them to mint condition.

Another lovely feature is the large fireplace which forms the focal point of the room. To the rear is a 7m (21ft) garden which has mature bamboo and an al fresco dining area.

What will attract buyers is the central location – the DART is just a 10 minute walk – and the area, served by an excellent bus corridor, is a just a 15 minute walk to Trinity College.

Though just one bedroom maybe an issue, it would make an interesting home for a couple or indeed an individual looking for an alternative to an apartment in this area.

The property is for sale though Sherry FitzGerald seeking €675,000.