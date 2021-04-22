Step up (or down) to modern Dartry luxury for €1.6m

Many of the fine period homes along the stately stretch that is Orwell Park in Rathgar have had builders in over the past few years, but buyers looking for a home with no work required could be tempted by Number 3 Orwell Park Square.

One of nine houses built on a 3.9-acre site sold by the Mill Hill order of Missionaries in 2005, it is located behind new period-style houses that front on to the south side of Orwell Park.

Number 3 is the first of these nine houses to go on the market since they were built in 2014 and sold for €965,000, according to the Property Price Register. It is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.6 million.

Designed by Niall D Brennan Architects to fit in with their older neighbours, the redbrick houses imply period charm.

A bench beneath the south-facing box bay window is surrounded by a bevy of cheerful, tulip-laden flowerpots, and there is a car space inside the electric gates.

Hallway

Living room

Dining room

The front door opens into a generous hall, which is carpeted in a rich blue stretching up the stairs to the floors above and into the wide, bright living room to the left which has a gas fire in a stone fireplace. Here is the first of the modifications that the owners made, opting for gas heating with slimline radiators instead of the underfloor heating that was standard in the build. Solar panels heat the water and the energy rating is A3.

Glass doors lead to the oak-floored dining room that in turn opens to the kitchen, forming an L, but could probably be sectioned off if new owners prefer. It has a wall of storage built to complement the smart, marble-floored kitchen with gleaming stone worktops by Newcastle Design. There are high-spec kitchen appliances and an island ideal for chatting around.

A window over the sink looks out to the considered and varied planting in the sandstone patio garden, to which there is also access from the dining room. There is planning permission too for a conservatory that would square off the kitchen/dining room. A utility off the kitchen opens to the side passage.

Upstairs, past a guest bathroom, are four bedrooms. The original layout placed them all on the first floor, but the owners asked the builder to reconfigure one as a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, with vanity units by Neptune.

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Attic

The main bedroom is nearly 21sq m (226sq ft) and, with windows to the front and side, it is extremely bright. Two more doubles on this floor share the family shower room. Up a second flight lies the surprise at the top of the house: a huge attic room lit by a bank of Velux windows, with a wall of bookshelves and space for two sofas.

With a floor area of 195sq m (2,098sq ft), this property will suit families trading and local residents perhaps downsizing from older neighbouring properties.

There is a beautiful communal garden around the corner, with colourful flowerbeds defined by formal box hedging. Further in, beside Dartry House (a Victorian residence redeveloped as apartments), a little garden overlooks the linear park by the River Dodder, which is a short walk away. Also within close range are two Luas stops and the villages of Rathgar, Rathmines and Milltown with their abundance of shops, parks and schools.