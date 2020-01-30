Stacks of charm on Wellington Place for €2.95m

On a Ballsbridge road where tall, brick-built two-storey over basement houses are the norm, number 9 Wellington Place stands out. A shorthand way to give directions to the detached villa-style property would be “the house with the chimneys”, so striking and unusual are the pair of tall stacks topped with large pots. Why they are so tall is not clear – reaching to the roof level of its neighbours on either side perhaps it was a practical solution to clear smoke from the smaller house’s chimneys.

It’s also difficult to say what the house looked like when it was originally built in the early 19th century – the deep bay windows at the front are later additions for example but it was probably quite modest with four rooms at hall level and four below.

Drawing Room

The cream-painted house was last updated 20 years ago shortly after the current owners bought, when it was extended to the rear to give a new eat-in kitchen at ground floor and a double bedroom at hall level bringing the size of the property to 381sq m (4,110sq ft). New owners – given its top of the market positioning – will probably do their own extensive work on this protected structure, maybe extending to the side and rear but certainly updating the bathrooms, kitchen as well as decorating and modernising throughout. It’s set on a third of an acre plot – the wide back garden will be a draw for buyers – so space to expand should not be a problem.

Villa-style period houses give great flexibility as to how they are lived in and the house is currently laid out as a five-bedroom (all doubles) family home. Two of its most appealing rooms are the reception rooms on either side of the hall – neither is particularly large but both have high ceilings, open fireplaces, lovely proportions and views out on to Leeson Street.

Eat-in kitchen

Garden

Every house of this age comes with a story and this one has it that St John’s was the hunting lodge for the Duke of Wellington. Number 9 is well back from the road behind electric gates and with a smartly landscaped front garden with plenty of parking. St John’s, 9 Wellington Road is for sale though Lisney asking €2.95 million.