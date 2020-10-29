Splendid isolation at the heart of Sandyford for €1.85m

With over 1,000 companies employing around 26,000 people in total, it’s easy to see why the Dublin suburb of Sandyford is more usually associated with work life as opposed to home life.

But its location at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, and five or six minutes from the M50, means you’re at the airport in half an hour. It’s also just 10 minutes from Dundrum and 30 minutes to the city centre – so you’re out in the country but with all the benefits of being in town.

The area, which has grown from a sleepy backwater to a bustling mixture of commercial and residential buildings, may well fit into the concept of the “15-minute city” – where residents can live and work while remaining connected to their local community, with access to open green spaces, and facilities and services that support the local economy.

For Mountain Lodge, a pretty though expansive house on Slate Cabin Lane, it feels as if you are completely in the countryside – thanks to its large gardens that lie on 1.2 acres – but its location is very convenient to local schools and services, including independent local shops.

Constructed in the 1960s, the five-bedroom house that extends to a very generous 400sq m (4,305sq ft) lies adjacent to – albeit hidden from – surrounding housing meaning that as a family home, there will be many children and families in the locality notwithstanding the immediate feeling of splendid isolation.

Despite its size, at no point does it feel overly large. Instead, there is a cosy feeling to its two main reception rooms, though new owners may want to remove the wallpaper for a more modern décor.

In its current layout, the property has five bedrooms all of which are en suite. Considering the current requirement for non-essential workers to work from home, and the possibility of more people working from home in the future, either of the two ground-floor bedrooms could be converted to a home office, and still leave four fine-sized family bedrooms.

The principal bedroom is the standout room in the house. In addition to its generous size, dual aspect and dressing area, it also has a wonderful living room with a veranda overlooking the gardens.

The gardens provide year-round interest and colour thanks to the planting of Japanese maples, roses and agapanthus.

Mountain Lodge’s extensive grounds include a tennis court and numerous patio areas.

The gardens are one of the selling points of this property. Extending to 1.2 acres laid out in cottage style with a distinctive rustic theme, there is year-round interest and colour thanks to the careful planting of Japanese maples, roses and agapanthus in herbaceous borders.

Another feature are the numerous patios in the garden, all of which are nestled strategically in spots to capture the sun at different times of the day.

An added bonus is the tennis court which has tall hedging to give privacy and wind protection. If tennis is not your choice of sport, there is a plethora of sporting venues nearby catering for everything from horse riding to golf.

With the Dublin Mountains as a backdrop, there are numerous walks and trails nearby – in addition to Marlay Park – to escape the tedium of lockdown.

According to the Property Price Register, the house last sold in 2016 for €1.45 million and is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.85 million.