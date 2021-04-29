Spacious Stillorgan penthouse with two private terraces for €865,000

Built in 2007 to a design by O’Mahony Pike, The Grange is a sizeable apartment development of 500 units on a 12-acre site on the corner of Brewery Road and the N11.

Three years ago the scheme caught the eye of build-to-rent developers Kennedy Wilson when the firm paid €160 million for 274 of its apartments and a four-acre site for which it since got fast-track permission to build a further 287 units. Under construction, these will include the company’s signature amenities, including a gym and games room, for all residents to use.

The development is notable for the fact that all vehicle use is underground, so there are no unsightly car parks visible from the units’ many balconies and terraces.

The kitchen.

Living room.

This attention to detail by award-winning architects is one of many design features that have stood the test of time. Another is the good outside space, especially at penthouse level.

Number 26 Coral is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse that will suit traders-down looking to decant some of their greenery as well as their furniture. It boasts a total of 26sq m across its south-facing terrace and a separate west-facing balcony, far away from the construction noise. The apartment opens into a hall with utility and cloakroom and the living room, a dual-aspect space of 24sq m, is to the left. The decor here is classic contemporary, staged for sale by Donnybrook-based Rowell Design. This look continues out to the terrace, where granite paving and opaque glass balustrades act as a privacy screen. At 17sq m there is scope here to install a full-size dining table and a couple of loungers, while the use of mirror on one wall creates the illusion of even more depth.

A west-facing balcony of another 9m is also accessed from the living room.

By contrast, the kitchen is relatively bijou. Compactly designed with units set in a C-shape to maximise storage, it has engineered quartz countertops and a gas hob.

Outdoor space.

Balcony.

The unit has three double bedrooms with the main bedroom a sizeable 17sq m. It has a large en suite bathroom – bigger than the kitchen – with twin sinks and a separate shower and bath.

The property, which has an impressive B3 BER rating, 24-hour concierge service and an annual management fee of €2,930, is asking €850,000 through agent Colliers.