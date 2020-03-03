Souped-up contemporary property in leafy Stillorgan

The Kilmacud Road lower area of Stillorgan is blissfully suburban where local pubs and rows of shops remain an integral part of the community, and where everything you need from a post office to a butcher and a cafe are all within a five-minute stroll. There’s an abundance of good schools nearby too.

The housing stock varies too, from decent three-bed semis in original condition, complete with garage alongside to souped up contemporary homes like number 184 which boasts a two-storey extension and now measures 166sq m (1,787sq ft).

The house was upgraded in 2008 which means all the next owner need do is walk in and play with paint colours if they so choose. All the dirty, expensive and invisible work is done.

The property opens into a roomy hall where there is a study/playroom to the left that also has direct access via a side passage to the garden. To the right is the living room-dining room where a tri-paned window to the front is a decorative trope echoed in the bedrooms above and in the playroom on the other side of the front door. The wall between these rooms has been removed and double doors open directly through to the kitchen so you can circulate from one to the other without having to return to the hall.

The kitchen spans the width of the house, more than 7.5m wide with another living area here. The units and breakfast bar island have cafe au lait coloured gloss doors and vanilla-cream laminate countertops.

Glass doors open out to the south-facing garden, which is private and still sizeable, extending to 16m (52ft).

Upstairs there are gorgeous views of the mountains from the master bedroom, which has a good size shower en suite lit by a rooflight above.

There are two more doubles and a single bedroom, currently used as a dressing room. The pitch on the roof of this style of semi also lends itself well to conversion should the next owners require more space.

The price being sought is €825,000 through agents Lisney.