Sound prospect on sought-after Dartry road for €2.5m

Temple Road is one of the capital’s top addresses. The leafy and lovely road made headlines three years ago with the off-market sale to former Paddy Power boss Patrick Kennedy of Alston, number 19, for €10.225 million, the second highest price paid for a home in Ireland in 2016 – pipped only by the sale of the former home of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan, the Lyons Demesne in Celbridge, Co Kildare, for €12 million.

Temple Road is known for its sizeable detached Victorian homes. High Cross, number 40, another substantial house, came to the market in 2015 seeking €7.5 million, and following reductions is currently asking €5.75 million. Meanwhile Rostellan, number 29, a detached four/five bedroom house of 420sq m (4,521sq ft) that came to market in March 2018 asking €5.75 million sold for €4.8 million through Sherry FitzGerald last April and shows that in the current market there is often wriggle room between asking and final prices.

Ellerslie, number 46, is the only property to buck this trend. It came to market in September 2017 seeking €5.9 million and sold two years later for €6.25 million, according to the property price register.

Entrance hall

Number 28, pictured, is a large detached 1950s house and more modest in style than its neighbouring statement Victorians. The 1950s four/five bed, which was refurbished by its builder owner first in 1980 and again in 2011 extends to 362sq m /3900sq ft, offers a lot of premium space for its €2.5 million asking price through agent DNG.

The double-fronted house has a sizeable entrance hall, but the rooms at ground-floor level are currently configured to accommodate a person of restricted mobility so the reception room to the front has been subdivided to incorporate a wet room and bedroom to the rear. Reinstating this will provide a fine dual aspect space.

Across the hall is a family room, used as a carer’s bedroom, and this leads through to a shower room and fully-fitted kitchen that doubles as a utility.

To the back of the house is a large, smart living room with sliding doors that open to the garden and a glass door leads through to the main kitchen.

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, three of which have upgraded en suite bathrooms, all with windows. There is also a family bathroom with a freestanding tub. A full size staircase leads to the second floor where there is an attic room and wet room. Extending the roof out to turn it into a proper dormer room, subject to planning, would convert this to a very decent five-bedroom house.

The property layout needs some work and it is still awaiting completion of its Ber energy rating cert. The laminate flooring at hall level could do with an upgrade, for example, and insulation will probably need some attention, but the property already has triple glaze uPVC windows, a master bedroom suite and a private south-facing garden. The location is good too. It’s a short hop from Milltown Luas, with Alexandra and Gonzaga schools within short walks.

Johnny Burns of Manorglen Properties brought A-rated new homes on the street to market with the first of his five detached new builds launched in June 2015. According to the property price register Glandore, a 232sq m/2500sq feet, four-bed seeking €2.2million sold in March 2018 for €1.7 million. Caherdaniel, the most expensive of the five, a 470sq m/5090sq ft, sold for €3.94 million in May 2017 having come to the market in October 2016 seeking €4.5 million.