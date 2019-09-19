Soak up the sun in Portobello canal-side home for €895k

When the terrace of six cube houses was brought to the market as new homes back in 2004 each carried a price tag of €750,000. Fifteen years later, following a boom and bust cycle and number 25 comes to market with an asking price of €895,000 through agents DNG.

Designed by award-winning architects de Blacam & Meagher, the three-storey abodes are beautifully sited on a one-way stretch of the Grand Canal just a few doors down from Harold’s Cross Bridge.

The fronts face due south and inside, two of its three-bedroom plus study accommodation are situated at entrance level where there is also a bathroom. Both doubles, the bedroom to the rear has a north-facing terrace that will get some morning and evening sun because of the low building heights of the surrounding properties.

The main livingroom of the 120sq m (1,300sq ft) property is on the first floor and set to the front where two large glass screens frame the view. While these look like windows only a small part of the fenestration actually opens, which seems a pity.

The large windows and 9ft-plus ceiling heights make the house feel even roomier than it actually is. There’s a galley kitchen with polished black countertops that leads from the livingroom to a second sittingroom to the rear. At the top of the house is the master bedroom where you can enjoy glorious views from the bed. There is a walk-through wardrobe that leads to a shower room.

The study could be a fourth bedroom but offers far more as a place to come and read or work. Situated on the canal side, it opens out to a gloriously private terrace that is a sun trap even on a dull winter’s day.

While Grove Road is bumper-to-bumper traffic during the week at weekends these routes are completely car free and so quiet enough to hear as well as watch the canal wildlife, which includes ducks, moorhens, some very territorial swans, as well as hipsters, fishermen and characters.

The B3 Ber-rated house would really suit people sharing, for each of the bedrooms is situated at a distance to the other. Parents of small children might find the stairs from hall to first floor quite steep but might love the distance if their kids are heading into their teens.