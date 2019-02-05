Smart styling at this Terenure two bed (with dreamy kids' attic) for €595k

Accessed from Whitton Road, off Terenure Road North or via Tower Avenue off Brighton Road, Brighton Gardens is a quiet red-brick terrace built circa 1900.

Number 14 is a mid-terrace, bay-fronted property with granite window lintels and sills, and an artificial-grass lawn in the railed front garden. The path leading up to its grey front door has Victorian-style quarry tiles.

The 86sq m/925sq ft property, which its current owner bought in 2002, has been extended and upgraded but retains much of its original charm. This starts with the honey-coloured floorboards underfoot that warm the open-plan ground floor, which lies in the original part of the house.

The open-plan living space in the front of the house features a tiled fireplace and original wooden flooring

The living area, set into the bay window, has a tiled insert fire surround, built-in bookshelves, and dado rails. The dining area is to the rear and you can access the small north-facing rear garden directly from it through patio doors.

The open-plan style living space includes a formal dining area and French doors out on to the north-facing rear garden

The galley-style kitchen, to the rear, is in what was the return of the house. It has been extended to run the length of the property and has a kitchen table set under a roof light. There is a back door here too leading outside.

The garden is small but there is pedestrian rear access, helpful if anyone in the family uses a bike.

The family bathroom is on the return with the property’s original two bedrooms on the first floor. The master, set to the front, is a sun-filled room with an internal shower en suite. The other bedroom on this floor is a neat single.

The smart master bedroom

The owner has also converted the attic which provides an additional 10sq m /107sq ft of space. The room has very smart bunk beds which sit perpendicular to each other, as well as a velux-roofed shower room. While technically an attic room, accessed via a narrow set of stairs, kids and teens will love this space.

The attic space is perfect for children or teenagers

Parking is on street. The two-bed has a D1 Ber rating, and is seeking €595,000 through agents DNG.

Last March, number eight, a mid-terrace of 77sq m in need of modernisation, sold for €539,000 while in November 2017 number 12, a mid-terrace property in similar condition with 80 sq m /865sq ft, sold for €515,000. In August of the same year, number 18, a smartly extended end-of-terrace two-bed sold for €525,000 while number 31, a two-bed with a converted attic and south-facing garden, sold for €681,000, according to the Property Price Register.