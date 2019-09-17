Smart prospect for downsizers in Dublin 6 for €525k

The options for downsizers in Dublin’s more established suburbs who want to remain in their neighbourhood tend to be limited to apartments – that’s if there’s any choice at all. Not surprising then, that a two-bedroom house in Milltown, Dublin 6, recently renovated to a very exacting and stylish standard has already reached its asking price of €525,000 after just one week on the market.

Number 2 Crannagh, Prospect Lane, ticks other boxes too, being a pretty looking terraced house, one of a small development of 15 set behind electric gates. The owners bought in 2013 and waited until 2017 to renovate – at which point they made the decision to entirely gut the house and reconfigure the interior.

Now instead of two small rooms, the ground floor is open plan: kitchen to the rear opening via bifold doors to the town garden, living area to the front. Decorative detailing that pulls the traditional upscale look together includes the newly panelled white painted walls, chevron solid oak flooring and deep navy colour scheme, used on the custom built stairs and the kitchen units.

A centre island in the kitchen – topped with gleaming white quartz – doubles as a breakfast bar with bespoke upholstered high stools. There’s also a small dining area. The stainless steel Smeg range with stone splashback is against one wall set into custom-built units, matched on the opposite wall with similar cleverly designed storage and open shelving backed by an antiqued mirror. There’s a wine fridge and Siemens integrated appliances. It’s all very smart.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and they share a small shower room, finished in glossy black metro tiles.

Aside from downsizers, the house will also appeal to busy younger buyers who want to do nothing more after they move in than hang up their clothes. Even the garden is low maintenance – there is a strip of flagstoned patio outside the kitchen and then it’s Astroturf.

Number 2 Crannagh, Prospect Lane, Milltown, is for sale through Lynam Auctioneers.