Small scheme in Georgian surrounds at the city limit from €495k

High above the city limit on the far side of the M50, Rockville is a new scheme by Maplewood Development located at the top end of Glenamuck Road. It’s just past other new schemes including Willow Glen, by housebuilder Ravenshall, that launches at the end of the month, and Inglenook Wood, where Weston Homes recently launched a second phase.

Rockville sits within the grounds of Rockville House, a Georgian farmhouse with gate lodge and walled garden that lend the estate an established feel, especially the two mature monkey puzzle trees flourishing in front of the farmhouse.

For now though the granite walled garden is a car park, but its ancient magnolia tree will be surrounded by box planting, fruit trees and herbs from which residents will be able to pick.

When complete, the development will comprise 37 houses and 12 apartments, but for launch there are 16 houses coming to the market, eight three-beds and eight four-beds, through agent DNG.

Designed by Duignan Dooley Associates (DDA), the three-storey houses feature yellow and white brick facades with windows smartly boxed out in zinc. There is a range of house styles within the mid- and end-terrace options and they feature a very soft internal paintscape of Colortrend’s Oyster Bed, with the woodwork and ceilings picked out in Shell Cove, an off-white.

Comparisons with the same firm’s Goatstown-based Knockrabo are inevitable as this estate is also built around a period property, on lands where a dairy herd once grazed. But this is much smaller in scale.

Attention to detail

The attention to detail is impressive. The kitchen units, by Dalkey-based Kelly Kitchens, can be ordered in one of four contemporary earthy shades giving buyers a degree of customisation. The appliance package includes a very smart double oven by Cuisinemaster, an induction hob and Neff dishwasher, larger fridge, separate, below-counter freezer and slim-fit seven bottle wine fridge.

The kitchen.

The sitting room.

The bathroom.

The showhouse is housed in one of the larger units to the front of the estate, where properties even have sea views from the main bedroom on the second floor. Interiors have been tastefully completed by Muriel Simpson and her team at House & Garden Furnishings.

Pocket sliding doors glide open to the living room to the front, where an electric Evonic fire provides a warming focal point. Operating on smart rollers, these doors also close clam-shut providing privacy, while their glass panels allow light to stream through from the front of the property to the rear.

The developer has adopted a monochrome trend for the hardware; large, white Le Grand light switches contrast with contemporary matte black doorware by Italian firm Manital but it is in the bathrooms, supplied by Sonas, where the stark look is most compelling. Black brassware is seen in the Corby taps, the shower enclosure frames, the shower heads and even in the slate-coloured resin shower stall base in the main bedroom.

Prices

Of the eight three-beds coming to market, prices range from €495,000 for a mid-terrace unit of 123sq m/1,332sq ft to a large end-of-terrace unit of 154sq m / 1,657sq ft with extension and study priced at €610,000. There are just one of each of these with the other three beds costing from €500,000 to €520,000 for end-of-terrace properties of 123sq m /1,332sq ft and mid-terrace with study units 145sq m/1,567sq ft costing €565,000.

Prices for the four-bed houses start from €570,000 for a mid-terrace property of 145sq m / 1,567sq ft .