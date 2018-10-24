Small gem in the heart of Dalkey for €545K

A terraced redbrick on the curve of a road in the heart of Dalkey is a quirky property just minutes’ walk from the restaurants, pubs and shops of the village. The three-storey two-bed, redecorated by a young Californian couple who bought it a year-and-a-half ago, was built in the 1880s; it has been a house, a bakery and a furniture shop at various points over the past 100-plus years, the current owners believe.

It’s a bright, high-ceilinged house with an unusual shape that could appeal to a young couple or single person, or to a fairly fit downsizer: its location in the village, a short walk from the Dart station, couldn’t be more convenient – but two fairly steep sets of stairs lead to the two bedrooms.

It has been mostly modernised but has no central heating or fireplace, only electric heating; the owner says his California visitors find the house warm enough.

The couple, who run their own video game business here, bought another house nearby after moving to Ireland a few years ago. So many friends and family members came to visit, they decided to buy this two-bed to accommodate their visitors. They also let it on Airbnb for €165 a night.

Now they’re moving to a new home in Dalkey and have put 2 St Mary’s Terrace, 113 Coliemore Road, a 100sq m (1,076sq ft) two-bed, up for sale for €545,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. It’s a small house, but could generate strong interest because of its convenient location.

The front door, which is right on to the street, opens into a small porch and through two glazed double doors into a bright open-plan space, painted white, with two chandelier-style lights and generous concealed storage. Two original sash windows were restored and the flooring is solid pine.

There’s a small dining area at one side of the room, next to one of the windows. A modern kitchen with high-gloss units and a white-brick tiled splashback is fitted into the curve of the wall towards the back of the space. There’s an under-counter fridge and dishwasher, and a cupboard with space for a washer/dryer. A small downstairs toilet at the very back is next to a door into a tiny yard.

Upstairs, there’s a double bedroom on the pine-floored first floor with two sash windows overlooking the street, and next to it, a family bathroom with a bath with a shower over it. An old-fashioned wardrobe has been painted white, as has most of the woodwork. Another set of steep stairs leads to an attic room, with room for another large bed, and a storage room off it.

Most of the furniture could be bought by new owners. There is residents’ permit parking outside, but the house would probably be better suited to someone with no car – parking anywhere in the immediate vicinity can be tricky.

Number 2 is across the road from the Corner Note Cafe and a few doors up from The Club pub and Nova restaurant on one side, and from The Magpie Inn on the other.