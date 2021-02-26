Small and perfectly formed Marino walk-in with garden for €500k

The red-roofed terraced houses of Marino form part of Dublin Corporation’s first large-scale planned development, a garden suburb with terraced crescents overlooking greens and all streets within a short walk of public outdoor spaces. Houses here are in high demand for their sturdy build quality and their proximity to the Dart at Clontarf station, a short walk away.

Stroll around and you can usually tell the properties that have been renovated by their choice of front door and/or window styles. Many on Brian Road, off Marino Park, look this way, including number 92, which is situated at the park end, and whose architectural-style, oak front door hints at its smart refurbishment.

In walk-in condition, the 100sq m, three-bed terrace which comes with a highly respectable C3 Ber rating is on sale for €500,000, through agents Kelly Bradshaw Dalton.

Entrance hall.

Front reception room.

Its owners bought it in 2017, paying €440,000 for it, according to the Property Price Register, with all the hard work already done. The slick open-plan living, dining, kitchen has clerestory windows washing it in southern light and a wall of glazing opens out to the garden.

They replaced the kitchen installing a sleek, handle-less kitchen, a mix of anthracite grey and marine blue units with lots of deep drawers and timber countertops. The rest of the furniture here has a mid-century aesthetic. They also put down new semi-solid oak flooring here and in the front room.

The front room is small in comparison to the large open-plan space to the rear but provides a valuable second space with a door, and it can multitask as a playroom, gaming station, home office or home schooling classroom as needs require. The key is the door can be shut to dim down any racket.

Dining area.

Kitchen.

Kitchen workspace.

RP 92 Brian Road Marino D3

Bedroom.

Bedroom

Spare bedroom in use as a home office.

Back garden.

View from the garden looking towards the house.

Patterned tiles in the hall came from Italian Stone and Tile in Terenure which also supplied the metro tiles in the family bathroom upstairs. Here the original floorboards have been given a simple matt lacquer and floor rugs add warmth to the two doubles and one single bedroom which is currently used as a home office.

The garden is laid out in lawn and has a concrete patio area. It is well-planted and enjoys a southerly aspect allowing the vegetable patches along one wall to flourish. Here they grow courgettes, kale, leeks and spring onions. There is also a herb garden with well-established rosemary and sage bushes.