Sizeable and stylish Drumcondra duplex for €725,000

Number 154 Chapelgate is a sizeable duplex that has been remodelled by its current owner to create a sleek contemporary abode within minutes of Drumcondra village.

Built by Shannon Homes in 2000 as part of a development on the site of a former convent, it has matured very nicely. The scheme features a mix of apartments, penthouses, duplexes and townhouses across several buildings, none of which are more than five storeys high.

When the owner bought the property at launch, asking prices for this style of duplex, then a four-bedroom unit of 130sq m (1,400sq ft), started from about €439,000.

One of 12 duplexes, it has a small L-shaped terrace that faces south off its now open-plan kitchen and living room. This is a large dual-aspect room with a Snaidero kitchen and calacatta-look quartz countertops, and a polished limestone tiled floor which boasts underfloor heating throughout.

It’s a sizeable room with an American walnut open-tread staircase leading up to the first floor. This has no outer handrail, something that may make parents of small children break out in a cold sweat.

Upstairs, glass balustrading has replaced the original and the four-bedroom unit has become turned into a very roomy three-bed. The main bedroom is to the back and its windows frame views of the low-rise roofscape of Dargle Road and lots of sky above. It is bright and very private.

The main bedroom has a sizeable en suite with a freestanding tub by Philippe Starck and matching twin sinks. A white acrylic wall divides it from the landing and allows light into what would otherwise be a dark space. All three doubles have bespoke wardrobes by DBOR Joinery. The second double has a shower en suite and a box-bay window.

The unit is unusual in that the owner has converted the attic, installing a cool television room at this level that is lit from above by rooflights. There is also a guest WC on this floor.

Including the attic space the unit, which has a C1 BER rating, extends to 156sq m (1,679sq ft) and is seeking €725,000 through agents Gallagher Quigley. The most recent comparison is a four-bedroom plus-study house of 160sq m (1,722sq ft) with a B3 BER rating that sold for €660,000 in July 2020, according to the Property Price Register.