Sitting pretty in Dartry cul-de-sac for €2.6m

St Kevin’s Park, a quiet and leafy cul-de-sac in Dartry is lined with fine two-storey period properties in subtly different styles. They are mostly bay windowed, tall and roomy redbricks, built in the early decades of the 20th century, and number 4, which is new to the market, looks from the outside like a solid Dublin 6 Victorian but was in fact built slightly later in 1905.

Inside, the layout is traditional with two interconnecting reception rooms, a kitchen to the rear and five bedrooms spread over two floors above. Several features, some original, some from the more recent major renovation, make it stand out.

The reception rooms off the bright, wide hall are strikingly lovely with their original, highly decorative, moulded plaster ceilings – a feature in several houses on this road. There are two bay windows here, one to the front, and one in the rear reception set in the gable wall and inset with French windows opening to the side of the house.

To the rear is the property’s more modern, extended area – a smart semi-open plan space featuring extensive floor-to-ceiling glazing and home to the kitchen, dining area and family room. The space is partially divided, with a two-sided stove heating the family room on one side of the wall, and the dining area on the other. There’s a large fully fitted out utility room and in all, the house is spread over a roomy-feeling 241sq m (2,595sq ft).

New owners will probably paint throughout, but really need to do little else. They may, though, reconsider how the bedrooms are used. The finest bedroom is to the front with the deep bay but it appears to be used as a guest room and has a wall of wardrobes fitted with a Murphy bed.

It is adjacent to a small home office also to the front with a sash window, and a small toilet. New owners could easily turn this entire space into a fabulous main bedroom suite with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

The owners, as part of the renovation, did apply for and were granted planning permission for a drive-in to the front – there is a redbrick garage built to the side – but they never used it probably because the house already has off-street parking in the rear garden, accessed from the side.

That parking space doesn’t look much used either, there being enough on-street parking. The south-facing rear garden has a sun patio as well as an attractively landscaped section with a lawn and dense, colourful planting.

Sherry FitzGerald is selling 4 St Kevin’s Park for €2.6million.