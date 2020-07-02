Shoreside houses launch at Marina Village from €775k

Launching on Thursday is a small number of sizeable family homes with sea views at Shore at Marina Village in Greystones. The luxury Glenveagh development at the foot of Bray Head, on the edge of the Greystones to Bray cliff walk, is maturing well with many of the already in situ residents having taken to the seaside life like ducks to water. Some have even installed outdoor showers at their homes to wash off the briney bath after the local Swimrise ritual popularised in these parts – an early morning sea swim where people come together daily for their dose of vitamin sea.

This latest release of houses along the shore, set over three storeys, offers captivating views of the bay from the balcony of the first floor, a room designed for use as a second living room but which could also work as a fifth bedroom.

Aerial view.

The A3 BER-rated houses have a formal sitting room at hall level with a large, open-plan kitchen to the rear. The main bedroom, which has a dressing room and en suite, is on the first floor, with three more bedrooms on the second floor. For those with small children, the largest of these could also be used as the main bedroom because it too comes with en suite and dressing room. Similarly, the smallest of the bedrooms, a large single, could double as a home office. The glazing throughout is Alu Clad by Nordan, to minimise maintenance in this coastal setting.

Open-plan kitchen.

There are three semi-detached units, which extend to 228sq m/2,454sq ft each and are seeking €775,000. At 225sq m/2,421sq ft, the other three units for sale are slightly smaller in size. These detached homes have an asking price of €875,000 through selling agent SherryFitzGerald.