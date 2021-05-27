Shankill two-bed with walled garden for €395,000

Situated just off the M11 on Crinken Lane, which is bisected by one of the nation’s busiest roads, Crinken Lodge won’t appeal to noisephobes.

The two-storey property has a lovely sense of flow and a charming, walled back garden. But before you book a viewing, agent Ed Place of DNG Bray suggests doing a drive-by first to see if the noise pollution is something you can live with, for while the house has triple-glazing this will not dial down the white noise when outside.

Inside it’s a much calmer atmosphere. It feels like a townhouse with its front door opening directly into a living room, a timber-floored rectangular space that overlooks a mature garden. From here you step down into a dining area, which is in the older part of the property, a cut-stone building.

The kitchen is to the rear. Its design by Kube Kitchens features grey gloss units with quartz countertops set out in a waterfall fashion.

The stairs lead up from here to the two double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes. These share a shower room. There is a second shower room adjacent to a utility off the living room downstairs.

The house, which was renovated in 2014, measures 85sq m (920sq ft) and the refurbishment included the installation of acoustic triple-glazed Branco windows and doors, which help to shut out the roar of traffic.

The lodge has a lovely walled garden that is really private and gets morning and afternoon sun thanks to its southeasterly aspect. There is a second outside space off the kitchen where there is a gravelled yard and off-street parking for one car behind the property’s black steel gates.

The house, which has a BER of E1, is asking €395,000 through agents DNG. It last appeared on the Property Price Register in October 2013, when it sold for €200,000.

There are other considerations to factor in before viewing; it is a semi-detached property but the other half of the cut-stone barn is not inhabited and belongs to the council.

It isn’t easy to find either, for the property isn’t correctly annotated on Google maps. It is situated on the Ballybride Road side of the lane, which is about a 15-minute walk to the shops in Shankhill village.