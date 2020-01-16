Secret house and garden in Ballsbridge for €1.3m

Most of the houses on Wellington Place, a short stretch between Clyde and Morehampton roads, are on one side of the road and they’re mainly two-storey over basement period homes set back with long front gardens.

Blink and you’d miss San Michele on the other side of the road. It’s a detached 1980s build, partially hidden from view behind high electric gates with private off-street parking for several vehicles.

It is one of two properties of the same vintage and has belonged to the same owner since it was built. The house, while well maintained, is in original condition and that includes an of-its-era kitchen, albeit quite a high-end model that includes curved timber corner cupboards; one of the bathrooms features a hot pink ceramic suite.

Hall

Eat-in kithcen

And while coloured bathrooms are once again fashionable, don’t let such vintage ideas put you off – this is a fine family home of 141sq m /1,517sq ft. There is a good-size eat-in kitchen to the front with a utility room hived out from its footprint where there is a side access to the rear.

There is a large and sunny living cum dining room to the rear with the living room set around an open fire and double doors opening out to the city-sized garden. While west-facing it is overlooked by the tall period homes that line this side of Morehampton Road meaning you will lose direct late evening sun. That said, Herbert Park and its glorious green spaces are a short stroll away, as are the villages of Ballsbridge and Donnybrook as well as Baggot Street Upper.

Bedrooms

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three good-size doubles and a small room that may be better described as a study. The master and its pink en suite extend the width of the house and some reconfiguration of the extensive ensuite could gain extra space in the study.

Living room and adjoining dining room

Rear, 4 Wellington Place D4

The block-built 1987 house has a D1 Ber rating which could be upgraded by investing in cavity-wall insulation, an option that won’t take centimetres off the interior walls.

Extending out is also an option. The house next door went out to the front by about three metres to add space rather than trying to cleave any further space from the garden. Subject to planning, this is an option but the savvy family might just buy, get into the house and put off serious renovation works for now, as any building costs will be high.

The property is asking €1.3 million through agents Colliers. Across the road, number 33, a two-storey over basement period property of 255sq m, is asking €2.15 million through agents Sherry FitzGerald. Back in 2015 number 31, a detached Georgian townhouse that was formerly the home of Seamus Ross jnr of Menolly Homes and included a basement swimming pool, sold for €5 million in just a fortnight.