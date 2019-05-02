Secret haven with room to spare off Leeson St for €1.75m

The house that once stood at 63 Upper Leeson Street – demolished in the 1970s – is now marked by a memorial plaque as the former home of scholar and first speaker in Dáil Éireann, Eoin MacNeill.

Low-key developer Michael Roden constructed Leeson Village, a private gated community on this large site that runs parallel to Appian Way in the 1980s.

What is remarkable about the development is the low density housing marked by lots of landscaped green spaces – in sharp contrast to newer developments in the vicinity.

The village, which is totally private, has been a popular spot for downsizers from large period houses over the years. But downsizing is all relative to the size of the property you are moving from.

Number 22 has just come to the market through Lisney and from the exterior photographs, this property appears to be a townhouse. It is anything but, as it stretches to a very generous 180sq m (1,937sq ft) over two floors, with a double garage extending to 28sq m (301sq ft)

The property was recently extended and completely refurbished and is now in turn-key condition with a Ber of B3.

At garden level lies a spacious kitchen with a separate utility. A large dining area connects to a formal drawing room, which runs to almost the length of the house. Also at this level is a study which would work as a ground-floor bedroom if required, in addition to three good-sized bedrooms upstairs.

Rear 22 Leeson Village

The extension reduced the size of the rear garden, but as with all the properties in this development they were generous to begin with, so there is still a good sized green space which benefits from a southwesterly aspect.

In addition, there is an internal garage – accessed through electric roller doors. While this offers parking for two cars there is ample room to park in the village itself so this space can have a multitude of uses, for sport equipment storage – or indeed as a fine wine cellar – as some neighbours have done.

Living room

What will appeal to buyers is the private central location – just a 15-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green, and a five-minute stroll to the villages of Donnybrook and Ranelagh.

Lisney is seeking €1.75 million for the property situated in a quiet spot to the rear of the development. It may appear a bullish asking price, but number 12 – with a slightly larger garden and now undergoing refurbishment – sold privately last year for €2.3 million. Bergins estate agent is seeking €1.355 million for number 2 in the development – but this house, at 172sq m is set over three floors which may not appeal to downsizers.

Rental income from number 22 is in the region of €5,000-€6,000 a month according to Stephen Day of Lisney, who is handling the sale. So it may well attract an investor, who could let the property until they themselves choose to downsize.