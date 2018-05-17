Secluded D6 villa with private park access for €1.35m

Leeson Park Avenue is a quiet cul de sac just off Appian Way where the houses on one side of the street have views onto the green expanse of the grounds of the Royal Hospital, the oldest of its kind in Ireland.

Number 10 is the last house on this villa-style terrace and its old fashioned decor has real charm. The property also comes with a resident’s key to access the grounds, via an adjacent pedestrian gate.

At hall level the sun streams through the arched window on the stairwell framing the lawned grounds of the hospital. From here its many period features are visible, including ceiling roses, cornicing, dado rails and architraves.

There are two interconnecting reception rooms to the right. These have large single-glaze sash windows washing the space in light from front to back. The rooms have matching painted cast iron fireplaces and a beautifully engineered set of original fold-back doors that sit flush with the walls. From here you can view the dog walkers, joggers and footballers making the most of the secret local park.

The main bedroom is located at this level and adjoining it, accessed via a set of steps is a large en suite bathroom and lots of cupboard space. A large curtainless window overlooks the grounds below – not a room for the body-conscious.

Garden level

The kitchen is situated downstairs at garden level and runs the depth of the house. Painted a soft primrose yellow, plates hang decoratively on its walls and chimneybreast. The ceiling heights here are good, about 10 feet, and there is a black and white tiled floor underfoot. This part of the house needs modernisation as does the second shower room, situated under the granite front steps.

While the upstairs part of the house is gorgeous, the garden to the rear is somewhat compromised and while south-facing it is small, when compared to those of the neighbouring properties.

Measuring about 46sq m in size the small triangular patio has granite walls, about eight feet high on its two borders. The double-fronted, period residence also has a side front garden, about 61sqm where there is room for a greenhouse as well as pedestrian rear access.

At this level there is another double bedroom to the front and a study or single bedroom to the rear.

The house has 175sq m /1,890sq ft of floor space and is seeking €1.35 million through agent Lisney.

There is disc parking on street.