Seamless finish at popular Goatstown apartments from €395k

Sorohan-built Trimbleston on Goatstown Road is a landmark development in Dublin 14 set on about eight acres of former farmland. Stone piers flank the entrance and wrought-iron railing set the introductory tone to the mature grounds. Designed by Tully Landscapes it includes swathes of lawn, shrubberies and cobble-lock walkways between blocks and courtyards

When the development was launched in September 2005, its two-bed apartments started at €550,000 and the first phase extended to 222 units. Now, 14 years later, the veteran house builder is bringing phase two to the market. In a testament to the firm’s reputation for quality, this new build of 113 units fits seamlessly into the yellow-brick surrounds, designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning.

It is very hard to tell where the original blocks end and the new blocks start, and instead of creating mini schemes within the overall estate, the new units are in blocks whose numbers simply pick up where the old units left off.

Agent SherryFitzGerald is launching 38 one- and two-bed apartments and two- and three-bed penthouses to the market, and although buyers will be too late for this year’s annual barbecue, which took place last weekend, they can look forward to it next year, when the builders invite the residents in a community-building exercise .

The units have smart Rationel windows and good ceiling heights. The apartments come with fully fitted kitchens by Brogan Jordan, available in a pale dove grey or oak and cream options and complete with Siemens appliances. Unlike many new homes, these come fully floored, with deep pile carpets in the bedrooms and timber flooring in the halls and living spaces.

The attention to detail starts in the communal areas, where there is parquet flooring underfoot and carpets on the stairs that were specially commissioned and woven by UK firm Hugh McKay, through Dún Laoghaire-based For Floors.

Kitchen in a two-bed apartment

Living room

Bedroom

Kitchen in a two-bed apartment

The show units have been fitted out by Paul Maguire Design and his wife, Jenny Jackson, an interior architect. Maguire’s work is evident in the super-sleek, tactile marble and walnut kitchens and wall-hung cabinetry of the three-bedroom penthouse show unit, which measures 134sq m (1,440sq ft), and is seeking €1.025 million. He also designed the soft-close sliding wardrobe systems.

From the scent of the hardwoods – American oak and walnut – and ample use of marble in the bathrooms and in the kitchen’s sharknose-finished countertops, the overall feel is quite masculine. There are both two-bed and three-bed penthouse units. The two-beds start from €675,000 for a unit 71sq m (765sq ft) in size.

This scheme offers anyone looking for an A-rated home a chance to trade up or down into a really well-managed scheme. One-bed apartments, with 51sq m (550sq ft) start from €395,000, while two-bed units with 75sq m (805sq ft) start from €495,000.