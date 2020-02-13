Sea glimpses and swish finish in Sandycove for €1.3m

A semi-detached four-bed property on Sandycove Road, two doors down from Fitzgerald’s pub on the corner of Albert Road, has had a major makeover since it was bought in 2006. Built in 1929, 13 Sandycove Road has been rewired, replumbed, fitted with new windows, front and back doors and extended at the back, making it 210sq m (2,260sq ft) in size.

Now 13 Sandycove Road is for sale through Owen Reilly for €1.3 million – a punchy asking price that presumably reflects its location close to Glasthule village and the sea at Sandycove as well as its contemporary fit-out. The house has a view of the sea at the end of the street to the front from one downstairs reception room and a bedroom upstairs and is located a short walk from the popular Forty Foot bathing spot. It comes with off-street parking at the front of the house.

Open-plan kitchen, dining, living

Reception room

The house is mostly painted off-white and, smartly fitted out by its owners, it is pretty much in walk-in condition. The living room on the right of the tiled front hall has an original cast-iron fireplace; the carpeted sitting room on the left has double doors leading down one step into the wide open-plan kitchen/living/dining room at the rear.

The whole space is white and bright, with a wall of windows and a glass door opening into the rear garden. It’s floored with large pale tiles, kitchen units are white, the island unit is topped with pale quartz as are the countertops and there’s a very large American-style Bosch fridge freezer. A good-sized utility room off the kitchen has timber presses, and there’s a downstairs toilet off it.

Bedroom

Rear garden, patio and lawn

There are four bedrooms upstairs, all doubles, one en suite. The main bedroom is bright, with two Velux windows in the high sloping ceiling. The en suite shower room is fully tiled with grey/white tiles; the bedroom also has a good-sized walk-in dressingroom. Two of the other double bedrooms at the front have fitted wardrobes: one has an original black cast-iron fireplace, the other that view of the sea and Howth. The main family bathroom has a large oval freestanding bath as well as a shower.

The back garden is divided between a large patio – with large sandstone tiles – and lawn. It’s bordered by walls, with a high stone wall beside a laneway that runs from the main Sandycove Road down to a house at its end. There is side access to the rear garden. The house has gas-fired central heating.