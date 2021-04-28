Round the Bend in Delgany: Former village post office for €450k

As far as postal addresses go, Round the Bend, Delgany, is up there, and you can imagine the reception you might get when giving this address in formal circumstances.

But the distinctive home literally lies on a curve of the R762 in the pretty Wicklow village and was, in a former life, the old Delgany post office. Its original form, described in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as “unusual and memorable”, was converted to a two-bedroom house by former residents, who sold it on for €390,000 in 2016 to the current owner.

Dating from the mid-1800s, the 108sq m (1,163sq ft) house is a mixture of old world charm and contemporary interiors. The living room is quite remarkable; with its tall vaulted ceiling, it is bathed in light thanks to an all-white palette and overhead Velux.

Hall and staircase.

The kitchen.

Living area.

“I remember it from my youth,” says the owner. “There used to be a car port right where our kitchen now stands” adding that what he will miss most is the easy lifestyle in this picturesque village.

One of the real selling points of the house, besides its quirkiness and location in Delgany, is the rooftop terrace, which is kitted out as an outdoor living and dining room. “It’s really lovely up there as you look out onto the gardens of the old rectory across the road, which dates from 1729, and the trees – including a huge eucalyptus – give shelter all year round.”

The owner says they used the terrace throughout the year: “We cooked langoustines on the barbecue up there on Christmas Day, and while it was cold there were lovely blue skies. I used to love getting a coffee on Saturday mornings, and just sitting there taking it all in.”

Having had “a few shindigs on the terrace” new owners need not worry about disturbing the neighbours, as what lies next door is a 17th-century graveyard with the ruins of a 13th-century church.

The terrace.

Local amenities include Firehouse Bakery for freshly baked breads, Farrelly’s Butchers, who have been providing locally sourced meat since 1958, and Bear Paw Deli is just up the road. And no doubt there will be a queue for the Horse and Hound, the village landmark serving pints since 1790, when it finally opens its doors.

Round the Bend is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €450,000.