Roomy Castleknock Lodge comes with a price cut to €1.55m

Castleknock Lodge is a development of large detached mock-Georgian houses in a cul de sac of some 30 homes. It is the last house adjacent to a green and is just a short five-minute walk from the village.

Number 17 came to market last November, seeking €1.75 million and since then its asking price has been reduced 11 per cent to €1.55 million through agent Lisney.

Set over two floors and measuring 329sq m/3,552sq ft this is a sizeable property that with modernisation is big enough to house a large family.

The location, close to a range of schools and less than a 2km off-road bike ride through the glorious grounds of the Phoenix Park to the city, is a big plus.

The layout needs very little reconfiguring. The pillared porch opens into a square hall, off which are a number of glass panelled doors; a small living room with an open fireplace to the right; a small guest toilet; the kitchen; and a formal drawing room to the left that interconnects through to a huge formal dining room that overlooks the south-facing lawned garden. The dining room also leads through to the kitchen, another big room with a utility room to its rear that is the size of many modern kitchens.

The next owner might open up the kitchen and dining room but even as it is this is a home where every family member could have space to bring their friends home – there is yet another small sitting room off the utility.

Five bedrooms

There are five bedrooms upstairs, two of which have windowed en-suite bathrooms. The master has a bath, a walk-in closet and built-in wardrobes. The smallest of the five bedrooms is roomy enough to fit a double bed.

The property will also suit multi-generational families because there is a small detached two-bed unit to the rear that measures about 50sq m where guests or an au pair could enjoy being detached but proximate to all the main house action.

What’s on offer could have appeal for two sets of generational buyers if they were to pool their resources and do the maths.

The house currently needs new windows, modernisation and an insulation upgrade. The ever-rising costs of building tenders also make the final costs difficult to estimate. But rather than take a do-it-all now approach, prospective buyers could consider moving in and executing their plans over a longer period.